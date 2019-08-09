Union seeking improvement

Cole Bass avoids a Hobbton defender to unleash a pass. - Union’s Issac Underwood gets away from a Rosewood defender. - Union’s Travone Robinson sprints up the sideline en route to a big run touchdown run. -

The Union Spartans, similarly to other area schools, are staring down the barrel of a fast-approaching 2019 Football season. In looking forward to the new season, the Spartans are hopeful for improvement this year.

Last year’s Union squad lost a few key pieces in spots to graduation, most notably their leading running back. Per last year’s stats sheet, Vance King led the team in total carries with 102 on the season, which culminated in a total yardage of 530 yards and five touchdowns. Fortunately for the Spartans, however, they do return another experienced running back in Travone Robinson.

Robinson had 65 carries for 395 yards for Union’s offense a season ago – an offense that wasn’t known for it’s passing attack, completing just 13 passes on the season, per the stat sheet. If this trend continues, it’s expected that Robinson will likely see plenty of touches this season, literally carrying the load for the Spartans offense.

It also helps that experience in the quarterback position returns as Cole Bass prepares for his senior campaign.

According to head coach Doug Burley, the Spartans have enjoyed a modest turnout for summer workouts.

“We have had about 15 to 20 out for summer workouts,” Burley remarked.

Rosters for the upcoming season aren’t quite finalized and likely will not be until just before or after the Jamboree, but an early peak on their schedule on MaxPreps.com shows that the 2019 is experience laden. 11 seniors and five juniors so far comprise the roster, which will likely result in experienced upperclassmen suiting up on Friday nights.

With a postseason-appearance the goal of Burley and his Spartans, this experience is going to have to lead the way.

“We are hoping to make the playoffs this year,” Burly chimed earlier this summer.

In order to accomplish that feat, Union is going to have to see a vast improvement from a season ago. The Spartans went just 2-7 last season – a season that resulted in some games dropped from the schedule due to Hurricane Florence. Furthermore, and perhaps the most critical, Union is going to have to find more success within the Carolina 1A Conference. The Spartans went winless at 0-5 last season in that conference with Rosewood and Princeton being the top two teams. To solidify their resume for a postseason appearance, Union is going to have to pick up some wins, both in conference and out.

To kick off their season, Union will take part in the annual Sampson County Pigskin Jamboree on Friday, Aug. 16.

The official start to the season will be one week later on Aug. 23 when the Spartans travel up to Midway for a tangle with the Raiders. In week two, Union will travel down to Heide Trask before returning home on Sept. 6 for their first home game against Pender. In consecutive weeks, Union will complete their non-conference schedule with contests at Jones Senior, home against James Kenan, and home against Swansboro.

After an open week on Oct. 4, the Spartans will step into conference contention with their opener taking place at Princeton on Oct. 11. Followed by that event, the Spartans will host North Duplin, travel to Rosewood, then conclude the regular season with back-to-back home games against Hobbton and Lakewood.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

