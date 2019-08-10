Sprunt golf tourney set for Oct. 3

The 34th annual JSCC Foundation Golf Tournament is fast approaching. This year’s tournament will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3, at River Landing in Wallace, with all proceeds raised from the tournament going directly to student scholarships.

Last year, the 33rd annual JSCC Foundation Golf Tournament was cancelled due to Hurricane Florence because of the extensive damage and flooding that occurred at River Landing.

“The college is looking forward to having this celebration in which members of the community can come together, play golf, and help raise money for our students,” said Dr. Stan Turbeville, vice president of College Advancement. “Many of our students were displaced from the hurricane and many of them lost everything they had … so this money raised will help go to those who need it the most so they can stay in school and finish their degree.”

The golf tournament will begin at 12 noon with a shotgun start. Lunch will be served prior to the start of the tournament to all players.

The JSCC Foundation is currently seeking sponsors for this year’s golf tournament. There are sponsorships available at various levels. To enter a four-man team, the price is $400 or $475 for entry fee and hole sponsorship. Mulligan and red bomb combinations will be available at the time of registration for players at $10 each (max of two per player).

Those interested in participating in the 34th annual JSCC Golf Tournament are urged to register early, and can do so by contacting Donna Springfield at 910-275-6166 or [email protected]

Registration open for 34th annual event

From JSCC

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

