State champs bestowed rings

The Clinton High School’s men’s tennis team, fresh off their 2019 NCHSAA State 2A Tennis Championship back in the spring, held a ring ceremony on Thursday evening, presenting the coaching staff and players with one final piece of championship bling.

The ceremony was held in the fellowship hall of Immanuel Baptist Church on Sunset Avenue in Clinton. Dinner and fellowship was provided for the crowd of players and family members before the evening turned to the presentation of the rings. Also prior to the presentation, head coach Robert Jones, who is departing Clinton High School for a position closer to his home in Warsaw, spoke highly of the players and their families.

“I’ve been with Clinton for six and half years,” Jones reflected. “Coming here was the best decision of my life. You parents are fantastic group of people and your kids are a reflection of that.”

“That’s why I’m giving it up now because it doesn’t get any better than all of you,” Jones joked. “You’ve got a great group of kids and they’re doing to do some great things in life. In conclusion, I have to say that my family and I appreciate everything you’ve done for us.”

The came the presentation of some pretty nice rings.

Cooper Brewer, Reid Bass, Noah Brock, Wesley Cowand, Peter Darden, Chris Daughtry, Lukas Jerez, Justin Pike, Ty Randleman, Robert Smith, Jacob Thomasson, and Camden Thompson all stood receive their new hardware. Alexandre Haran, who was also key in the Dark Horses’ championship run, was not present for the ceremony but will be receiving a ring as well.

After the presentations, coaches Jones and Tim Ameen also presented one another with the new rings.

Afterward, the players turned the spotlight back on their coaches, presenting one final piece of memorabilia. Both Jones and Ameen were presented plaques in the image of of a tennis ball, each with personal messages for the coach from each player.

As the curtain closed on a night of emotion and reflection, the room shifted into a state of photo ops and chatter that were lit up by smiles. With the conclusion of the night drawing near, the celebrations for a remarkable Clinton Athletics season have also concluded as a new year of sports is quickly approaching.

