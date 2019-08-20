Weather snarls opening day

Thunderstorms and power outages were the name of the game across Sampson County on Monday. On a day that was supposed to be filled with the opening of fall sports, Mother Nature instead intervened and delayed several area teams from getting their seasons underway.

At Midway, the Raiders were set to host the Union Spartans on the soccer field, but according to Midway High School officials, lingering inclement weather stood in the way.

“The soccer game vs. Union has been cancelled due to wet field conditions and continuing storms. A make-up date will be determined at a later time,” the school said.

Later in the evening, the Union Athletics twitter page had announced that the game had been rescheduled for Sept. 9.

Midway’s next soccer game is scheduled for today at Lakewood while Union is next scheduled to host Midway on Monday.

Over at Lakewood, a pair of games were also postponed due to the weather.

The soccer game against James Kenan was called off due to lingering rain as well as, interestingly enough, the Lady Leopards volleyball game against Midway also being cancelled due to a power outage. Reports are that a blown transformer in Salemburg knocked out power to the school. As of 6:30, power had not been restored so the teams agreed to call the game off. Per reports from the school, the JV game was ongoing when the power failure occurred. No reports of a makeup date have been submitted.

Midway was back in action on Tuesday at South Johnston. Lakewood is to host James Kenan today.

Sampson County wasn’t the only area where the weather was uncooperative. According to Clinton head soccer coach Brad Spell, lightning led to the to his teams inability to complete their game in Lenoir County. The Dark Horses were slated to take on North Lenoir on the soccer field but just like the others, weather interfered. Spell said that makeup plans are unclear at this time. For now, Clinton is next scheduled to host Whiteville today.

Thunderstorms, rain force postponements

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

