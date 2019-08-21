The Harrells Lady Crusaders JV Volleyball team is off to an exciting 2-0 start under first year head coach Allison Page. Page is a 2011 graduate of Harrells Christian Academy and played volleyball all four years. In addition to coaching the Lady Crusaders, Page is also a first grade teacher at the school.

Harrells began their volleyball journey on Aug. 15 with a game against Rocky Mount Academy. The Lady Crusaders took that matchup by the score of 2-1, winning the first set 25-23. All three sets were tight as RMA took the second set 25-22 before Harrells sealed the victory in a nail-biting 25-21 win.

The Lady Crusaders were back in action on Monday against Wayne Country Day School. Harrells took the first set in a dominant 25-12 display, but WCDS recovered and took set number by the score of 25-20. The Lady Crusaders returned to form in the third set, though, and secured a 25-11 victory.

Pictured, from left, are: Emma Wells, Laura Catherine Glover and Maggianna Rivenbark. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_HCA-JV-2.jpg Pictured, from left, are: Emma Wells, Laura Catherine Glover and Maggianna Rivenbark. Courtesy Photos | Harrells Christian Academy Players Hanna Cole, Harley Wilson, Emma Wells, Caroline Barnhill, Paige Johnson, Laura Catherine Glover, and Kensley Blanchard receive coaching and instruction from head coach Allison Page. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_HCA-JV.jpg Players Hanna Cole, Harley Wilson, Emma Wells, Caroline Barnhill, Paige Johnson, Laura Catherine Glover, and Kensley Blanchard receive coaching and instruction from head coach Allison Page. Courtesy Photos | Harrells Christian Academy Harrells first-year JV volleyball head coach Allison Page https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Allison-Page.jpg Harrells first-year JV volleyball head coach Allison Page Courtesy Photos | Harrells Christian Academy

Under new head coach, Harrells starts 2-0

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor