The Harrells Lady Crusaders JV Volleyball team is off to an exciting 2-0 start under first year head coach Allison Page. Page is a 2011 graduate of Harrells Christian Academy and played volleyball all four years. In addition to coaching the Lady Crusaders, Page is also a first grade teacher at the school.
Harrells began their volleyball journey on Aug. 15 with a game against Rocky Mount Academy. The Lady Crusaders took that matchup by the score of 2-1, winning the first set 25-23. All three sets were tight as RMA took the second set 25-22 before Harrells sealed the victory in a nail-biting 25-21 win.
The Lady Crusaders were back in action on Monday against Wayne Country Day School. Harrells took the first set in a dominant 25-12 display, but WCDS recovered and took set number by the score of 25-20. The Lady Crusaders returned to form in the third set, though, and secured a 25-11 victory.