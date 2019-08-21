Martin golf tourney raises $60K

Courtesy Photos | UMO Pictured, in no particular order, are: Neil Price and committee members Dwayne McKay, Bill Clingan, A.N. Martin, Steve Martin, Ernie Taylor, Dean Rouse and Jimmy Adams. - Courtesy Photos | UMO Pictured are: Mike Lee, Dave Grogan, Jessie Green and Reid Clark, sponsored by Waste Industries, First Flight Winners. - Courtesy Photos | UMO Dr. David L. Poole and Michael Martin -

This year marked the 32nd Annual Friendly Mart/Michael Martin Memorial Golf Tournament held in memory of NC Highway Patrolman Michael Martin, a Mount Olive College alumnus who was killed in the line of duty. The event supports student scholarships and the Trojan Club at the University of Mount Olive.

The tournament, which had a total of 210 golfers, also featured a silent auction and giveaways courtesy of many sponsors and supporters.

Tournament coordinator Neil Price who works with Friendly Mart, the underwriting sponsor of the tournament, said: “I would really like to extend a special thanks to our vendors and suppliers as they are an integral part of making the tournament the success it is through their monetary support and participation. We also want to thank those who donated to our raffle. Local businesses truly showed their dedication to the community and to the students at the University of Mount Olive. We couldn’t do it without their support.”

According to initial reports, this year’s tournament proceeds are over $60,000, bringing the total to over $880,000.

“I appreciate all who helped make this a successful fundraising event,” said Dwayne McKay, director of External Affairs for Athletics. “Many of the sponsors that I spoke to enjoyed playing in this tournament and supporting a great cause.”

Mike Lee, Dave Grogan, Jessie Green, and Reid Clark, sponsored by Waste Industries, were the first flight winners. Second flight winners were Brad Amersen, Jamie Edwards, Scott McIntosh, and Vince Carfaro, sponsored by RJR.

“On behalf of the UMO community, we would like to thank the many sponsors and players who contributed to the success of the 32nd Annual Friendly Mart/Michael Martin Memorial Golf Tournament,” UMO President Dr. David L. Poole stated. “The success of this tournament is far-reaching and impactful for our students and the Trojan Club. We are deeply grateful to tournament director Neil Price and committee members including Dwayne McKay, Bill Clingan, A.N. Martin, Steve Martin, Ernie Taylor, Dean Rouse, Jimmy Adams, and all of the vendors and participants that made this event happen.”

Tally for student scholarships over years nears $900K

By Rhonda Jessup
University of Mount Olive

