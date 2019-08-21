Lady Horses off to fast start

The Clinton Lady Dark Horses kicked off their volleyball season in convincing fashion on Monday. Have travelled to South Brunswick for their first non-conference game, the Lady Horses made quick work of the Lady Cougars, besting them 3-0 in straight sets. The first set was the closest of the three but that isn’t exactly saying much. The Lady Horses won 25-14 in the opening frame and won the next two 25-12 in each. Stats weren’t readily available following the contest. With the win, Clinton is now 1-0 and is set to hit the road for their second game today at East Bladen. -
The Clinton Lady Dark Horses kicked off their volleyball season in convincing fashion on Monday. Have travelled to South Brunswick for their first non-conference game, the Lady Horses made quick work of the Lady Cougars, besting them 3-0 in straight sets. The first set was the closest of the three but that isn’t exactly saying much. The Lady Horses won 25-14 in the opening frame and won the next two 25-12 in each. Stats weren’t readily available following the contest. With the win, Clinton is now 1-0 and is set to hit the road for their second game today at East Bladen.
