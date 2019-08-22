Lady Wildcats drop opener

David Johnson | Sampson Independent Anna Sutton sets the ball for Hobbton on Tuesday. -

The Hobbton Lady Wildcats volleyball squad was tripped up out of the gate on Tuesday, dropping their season opener against James Kenan in a match chock full of close sets. Hobbton battled hard, but the Lady Tigers stole the show in securing a 3-1 win.

The first set went down the wire and yielded a close final score of 25-20 in favor of visiting Spring Creek.

In the second set, the Lady Wildcats displayed a brilliant effort and leaped out to a big win to tie the match at 1-1 by way of the 25-11 score.

Seemingly revitalized, Hobbton took the court looking for another set win to take the lead in the match. This was denied, however, as once again another close set was taken by the Lady Gators who secured a 25-21 win to go up 2-1.

In the fourth and final set, Spring Creek returned the favor of the second set dominance from Hobbton by winning the fourth set by a wide margin, 25-12, to secure the match win, 3-1.

Stats from the game were not immediately available and head coach Russell Jones was not available for comment.

Hobbton begins the season at 0-1 on the season but they are right back in action today with a home game against James Kenan.

Hobbton volleyball falls to Spring Creek, 3-1

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

