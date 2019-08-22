Wildcats shred East Columbus

David Johnson | Sampson Independent Hobbton’s Emanuel Lopez works to control the ball on Tuesday. Lopez secured two goals for the Wildcats in their 7-1 win over East Columbus. - David Johnson | Sampson Independent Hobbton’s Jared Sanchez battles for possession of the ball on Tuesday. Sanchez secured one goal for the Wildcats in their 7-1 win over East Columbus. -

The Hobbton Wildcats soccer team got their regular season off to a rousing start on Tuesday evening, steamrolling to a 7-1 victory over East Columbus.

Scoring for the Wildcats in the contest were Jared Sanchez, Edwin Perez, Alberto Caamano, all with one apiece, and Yahir Montes and Emanuel Lopez each with two goals.

With such an overwhelming win to kick off their season on a positive note, it’s no secret that the Hobbton coaching staff was pleased with what they saw. Still, they admitted some flaws as well.

“I thought we played good,” commented Hobbton coach Jonathan Jacobs. “I thought we were a little shaky in the first 10 minutes. But, I thought we ended the first half very well.”

Indeed, the first half was a dominant display for the Wildcats as they took a 6-1 lead into the halftime stretch. The second half, at that point, was a matter of protect and kill time. Something Jacobs eluded to in his comments.

“We moved the ball well and took a 6-1 lead into the second half. In the second half, we passed the ball and controlled the whole game. We played well in the back moving the ball and probably could have score a couple more goals.”

“We have to work on our finishing. Hopefully this is a boost and we can go on what we did today and keep improving every day,” Jacobs concluded.

Now at 1-0 on the season, Hobbton will now turn their attention to Friday and Saturday when the Wildcats will participate in the NCSCA Kick-Off Classic at Wake Med Soccer Park against Cedar Ridge and Graham. They will return to local action on Monday when the Wildcats host West Bladen.

Hobbton soccer dominant in season opener

By David Johnson Sports Writer

