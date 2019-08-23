Midway rallies past Lakewood

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Luis Osorio and Lakewood’s Giovani Rosas battle to control the ball. Osorio secured a goal for the Raiders. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Josue Perez and Lakewood’s Jesus Espinoza battle for the ball. Espinoza, who tallied Lakewood’s only score, won this battle and headed up field. -

With Midway getting rained out on Monday, the Raiders officially kicked their season off when they travelled over to Lakewood on Wednesday evening for a showdown with the Leopards on the soccer field. The Leopards struck first, but the Raiders equalized before netting a couple more for a cushion en route to a 3-1 victory.

For Lakewood, they were the more experienced team entering the game and it showed early on. Just five minutes and thirty seconds into the game, the Leopards connected on a long kick that sailed just out of reach of Midway’s goalkeeper, Eduardo Gonzalez, and dropped beautifully in the back of the net for the score. With 34:30 on the clock, Lakewood had taken the 1-0 lead over their cross-county foe as Jesus Espinoza was awarded the goal.

Both teams then kicked the ball around for the next several minutes as the action went back and forth up and down the field.

Suddenly, and seemingly out of nowhere, Midway’s Matthew Waterman, who had just checked into the game moments earlier, crashed the right side of the net and cleaned up a shot for the score. With 17:13 on the clock, the Raiders at tied the game up at 1-1.

The score stayed parked there throughout the remainder of the half. Though each team had their opportunities to break the tie, neither of them found the back of the net as the action was paused for halftime with the 1-1 score.

At halftime, the Leopards received some encouraging words from their coaching staff, who pressed the issue of cleaning up their defense and limiting mistakes. They stressed that this game would be a big indicator on what kind of fight this team will have throughout the season.

Out of the break, Lakewood was the aggressor early, getting a couple of peeks at the goal. The Leopards couldn’t convert, however, as the game settled back into a defensive battle. Still, Lakewood upheld their pressure and frequently got the ball deep within the shadow of Midway’s goalpost.

But it was Midway that broke the tie.

Tristan Gonzalez called his on number and took the ball through traffic. Catching glimpse of an opening, Gonzalez turned and fired a shot into the back right corner of the net for the score.

With 33:53 left in the game, Midway had claimed a 2-1 lead.

With the lead — and momentum — in hand, Midway entered a long period of maintaining possession deep in Lakewood’s zone. The Leopards, however, weren’t finished. With about 20 minutes in the game, the sense of urgency began to show as Lakewood.

The fruits of their labor went unrewarded, though, and it was once again the Raiders that cashed in with a goal. With 18:12 left, Luis Osario banked in a shot from left to right off the right goalpost and into the back of the net. With Midway celebrating, the scoreboard reflected a 3-1 Raiders lead with time ticking away for Lakewood.

Indeed, that was all she wrote as the clock ticked away to all zeros. When the dust settled, Midway was leaving Salemburg with a 3-1 win to kick off their season.

Now at 1-0, Midway hits the road for another road game on Monday for a showdown with Union. The Raiders have a busy week next week with back-to-back games following that one on Wednesday and Thursday against Lakewood and Triton.

Meanwhile, the Leopards, who are now 0-2, prepare to rematch the two teams responsible for those losses next week. First against James Kenan on Monday followed by Midway on Wednesday.

Raiders take opener, drop Leopards to 0-2

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

