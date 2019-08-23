Horses blank Whiteville

Mike Carter | For the Independent Daniel Adasiaki battles for possession of the ball late in the match. - Mike Carter | For the Independent Justin Pike strikes for a first half goal. -

The defending 2A State Champion Clinton Dark Horses opened up their season at home on Wednesday evening, taking on Whiteville at the Clinton Dark Horse Soccer Complex. Continuing their winning ways, the Dark Horses bested the Wolfpack in a shutout at 3-0, claiming the home-opening victory.

On a warm, breezy night for soccer, both teams started out with good defense.

Will Harris claimed the only shot on goal in the first ten minutes of play.

However, Whiteville’s defense cracked shortly after, falling prey to Sammy Sutter’s perfectly placed ball just out of reach of the Wolfpack goalkeeper’s extended arms. Sutter’s goal gave Clinton an early advantage, which with the intensity the Horses defense was playing with, was important.

One goal wouldn’t suffice the Dark Horses, however.

This time it would be Justin Pike who found the back of the net for the Dark Horses – a mere minute after the first Clinton score. No down 2-0, it was a must for Whiteville to begin penetrating stiff opposition from the Clinton defenders.

But, it wasn’t meant to be. The Wolfpack didn’t muster a single shot on goal the entire first half as the halftime intermission saw the score paused at 2-0.

Coming out of halftime, Whiteville did get that ever-elusive first shot at the mark of the forty-fifth minute. However, the Wolfpack striker pulled too far to the left, leaving Whiteville with a goose egg.

Adding a goal in the 71st minute, Clinton had the game in firm control. With the final horn blaring a short nine minutes later, it gave final signal to a 3-0 victory for the Dark Horses.

Statistically noteworthy, over eighty minutes play, Clinton garnered 14 shots on goal. Remarkably, on the other hand, the Wolfpack went the entire game with just one shot on goal.

With the win, Clinton kicks the season off at 1-0. The Dark Horses will be at home once again for their next match, which comes on Tuesday against Southern Wayne.

Clinton takes 3-0 win over Wolfpack

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

