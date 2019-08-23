Gridiron Preview: Week 1

Welcome back to high school football, Sampson County! Friday Night Lights! Arguably everyone’s favorite time of the year. Football is back upon us as your favorite high school teams prepare to suit up and take the field. Cheerleaders will be cheering, the band will be performing, and the fans will be yelling as the sound of pads hitting fill the air. All six of our teams will hit the field tonight, all seeking that first win to jolt their seasons.

Lakewood is the only school heading out of the county tonight as the Leopards travel to take on Wake Christian Academy. Locally, Hobbton will host East Chapel Hill, Midway will host Union, Harrells hosts Sandhills Titans, and the Nissan of Clinton Game of the Week will feature Clinton hosting Cape Fear.

Let’s take a look at how the teams match up headed into tonight’s game.

Lakewood at Wake Christian Academy

Wake Christian Academy got a one week head start on the Leopards as they took to the field last Friday against Sandhills Titans. In that game, a high-scoring barn-burner, the Bulldogs took down the Titans 49-44. More than half of those points came in the fourth quarter alone. Without the aid of the Sampson County Pigskin Jamboree last week, the Leopards are having to rely on what they’ve seen in practice along with the Harnett County Jamboree last week to devise a game plan going into tonight’s contest. Honestly, it was clear that the Leopards are having to adjust to some big losses from last year’s 7-3 playoff team. Coach Barrett Sloan himself said that his team looked flat, particularly against Triton, which, to the benefit of Lakewood, IS a 3A school. The Leopards have since had a week and a half to prepare for the Bulldogs and they certainly have the coaching staff in place to get them game-ready, which was another point Coach Sloan made in his observations following the Jamboree at Triton. Facing a team that has already shown it’s capable of putting up points quickly, Week 1 should be a solid measuring stick for the Lakewood Football Team. It would be a disservice to not mention that in their opener last week, Wake Christian’s junior quarterback Angelo Donato completed 17 of 41 passes for 406 yards and six touchdowns. I think it’s safe to say the Leopards should be preparing for an air raid. Game time in Raleigh is set for 7 p.m.

Hobbton vs East Chapel Hill (Thursday)

It’s a battle of the Wildcats over at Hobbton High School as East Chapel Hill comes into town. We’ve discussed at length the potential that Hobbton has this season, having returned a huge chunk of their playoffs-worthy team a season ago. After just one season, head coach Joe Salas has taken a struggling Hobbton team and landed them right into a pre-season of excitement and high expectations. East Chapel Hill comes into the season following a 1-9 performance last year. From that team, 16 of 46 players were seniors so they return 30 players of experience. This game should be a good measuring stick for both teams. For Hobbton, a season-opening big win would possibly solidify the legitimacy of this team. For East Chapel Hill, hanging close to a team with so much expectation could do numbers for their confidence after coming off a less than stellar season in 2018. A lot of eyes should be on this game. (Editor’s note: Due to inclement weather threat for Friday, this game was played on Thursday. See this weekend’s edition for a full rundown)

Midway vs Union

To the naked eye, it seems like it’s going to be an uphill battle this season for the Union Spartans. Just 18 players were present for their team photo, with coach Doug Burley saying they are around 22 right now and hoping to add a few more once school starts. While it’s unfair to prematurely judge the success of this season based on turnout, it’s a fact that’s hard to overlook and not mention in this preview. Especially when tonight’s game is against Midway – a team that has made it more than known that they intend to play an up-tempo brand of football. If the Raiders are able to get this game into a fast-pace game, than the endurance of Union’s smaller lineup is going to be tested. Last season, this game was a barnburner that literally went down to the wire. Union was in the middle of a successful drive, closing in on the end zone where a score could have given the Spartans the win. Instead, time ran out and Midway escaped with a 25-18 win. Though Midway has had to replace some key pieces from last year’s team, the Raiders have looked pretty good overall in the preseason and earned high remarks from coach Cory Barnes following the Harnett County Jamboree. This game should have a lot to say about each team’s upcoming season. Game time in Spivey’s Corner is set for 7 p.m.

Harrells vs Sandhills Titans

A lot has been said about Jack Laslo leading up to the start of the season. There’s no denying he’s likely going to emerge as the Crusaders’ leader. His stats last season on both sides of the ball were jaw-dropping as he either led or was among the top in a bunch of key statistical areas. However, Harrells can’t rely on Laslo alone and the Crusaders know that. Coach Jason Arnette has and his coaching staff has spoke highly of some key returning supporters, especially their offensive line. Defensively, Arnette is a little nervous about the inexperience of some new faces but he’s excited for his team this season. “We are very excited for our season opener vs Sandhills. They have a very good QB that likes to throw it 40-50 times a game. While I’m disappointed that our jamboree got canceled I am excited with what I’ve seen so far. We have a nice 2 deep at every position and return just enough talent to keep us competitive in most games. Our DBs are young but have worked really hard to get better. Our O-Line should be our strength,” is what Arnette had to say entering this game. Considering Sandhills has one game already under their belts, it’ll be fun to see how this one unfolds tonight. Game time in Harrells is set for 7 p.m.

Nissan of Clinton Game of the Week: Clinton vs Cape Fear

Finally, this review will conclude with our stop at Clinton High School. This series with Cape Fear has certainly been a fun one over the past couple of seasons. In 2017, the Colts edged the Dark Horses 13-7. Then, last season, Clinton came back with a 15-0 over Cape Fear. Given how close things have been, it would be crazy to think that this game won’t be more of the same. In his comments at the coaches luncheon last week, head coach Cory Johnson really opened up about his team’s game plan entering this season. While we won’t divulge such information here, it does go without saying that Clinton fans should be excited about could lie ahead in the brand of football that Coach Johnson laid out. Johnson acknowledged that the Dark Horses did lose 18 players last year, leaving some holes to be filled this season, but with a larger turnout this past summer, Johnson has said that the higher numbers open the door for more possibilities. In looking at tonight’s game, the Colts went 7-5 last season and were eliminated in the first round of the 3AA Playoffs at Southeast Guilford. Cape Fear lost nearly half of their roster to graduation so, just like Clinton, they have some holes to be filled as well. Tonight’s game promises to be a good one that should answer some questions for both teams. The Independent’s Justin Lucas will be covering this showdown and a full report will be available in this weekend’s edition.

As for the rest of the games, Daron Barefoot will be live-tweeting from Midway vs Union. You can follow him on Twitter at @DaronBarefoot. Also look for an update this weekend and in Tuesday’s edition for a full rundown of all of Sampson County’s teams.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Cape-Fear-1.jpg https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Clinton-Logo-6.jpg https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_East-Chapel-Hill-Logo.jpg https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Harrells-Logo-1.jpg https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Hobbton-Logo-3.jpg https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_LHS-Logo.jpg https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Midway-Logo-3.jpg https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Sandhills.jpg https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Union-3.jpg https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Wake-Christian.jpg

All county teams officially kick off this week

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]