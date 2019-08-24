Lady Raiders blank Lakewood

Monday’s original matchup between the Midway Lady Raiders and Lakewood’s Lady Leopards volleyball teams was unexpectedly terminated. The cause? It was due to a blown transformer and power failure at Lakewood after thunderstorms moved through. With thunderstorms once again moving through the area on Friday, the two squads were able to complete the game, without interference this time, which saw Midway best Lakewood in straight sets.

Right out of the gate, Midway put an early stake in the ground throughout the first set. The Lady Raiders took the lead and never looked back, winning the first set by the 25-13 score.

The hot start for the visiting Lady Raiders continued right on over into the second set where Midway claimed a 10-5 advantage, resulting in Lakewood head coach Sheila Davidson asking for a breather.

Following the timeout, the Lady Leopards got back into the set, rallying to get back to within a single point at 20-19. But, the Lady Raiders regrouped and got it back together, going on a 5-0 run to take a two set to none lead over the Lady Leopards.

Then, it was an ugly start to the third set for the hosts.

Lakewood quickly found themselves down 12-3 in a must-win set to keep the game alive. Things got smoother for Lakewood, but the large deficit was simply too much for the Lady Leopards to overcome, culminating in a 25-18 third set win for the Lady Raiders as Midway claimed the 3-0 set win.

After the game, Davidson was quick to point out where things went wrong and what her team must do to improve their chances.

“We had 30 missed attacks and 18 missed serves,” remarked Lakewood’s Davidson on what contributed most to the straight sets sweep. “Our mentality is that it will be easy and it won’t. We have to get better against better teams,” she concluded.

At the opposite end of the sideline, Midway head coach Brandy Wrench was more joyful in her post game comments.

“We played great as a team,” she asserted. “Everything went smooth and we limited our errors. Everyone played their part and it was a wonderful team effort. If we played every game with that same tenacity there’s no reason we can’t beat anyone we play,” she concluded.

After the game, both Lakewood and Midway each sit at 1-1 following Friday’s action. For Lakewood, they return to the court on Monday at James Kenan. As for the Lady Raiders, they hit the road and take on Triton on Tuesday.

