Hobbton wins in shootout, 51-46

David Johnson | Sampson Independent With help from teammate Josh Royal, Dacorris Morrison picks up yardage in Hobbton’s come from behind win over East Chapel Hill. - David Johnson | Sampson Independent Daniel Britt gets yards after a Rogers pass as an East Chapel Hill defender tries to bring him down. - David Johnson | Sampson Independent Grayson Rogers sidesteps a defender on his way to one of his six rushing touchdowns. - David Johnson | Sampson Independent Kelvin Stevens trips up an East Chapel Hill runner AS Dillon Hall (30) and Ruben Espino (20) close in early in the game. - -

In a clash of the Cats, the Hobbton Wildcats played tough and overcame a scoring deficit to put down the East Chapel Hill Wildcats 51-46 on Thursday night. Hobbton put on an impressive offensive and defensive battle to finally subdue East Chapel Hill.

East Chapel Hill’s offense led the game off but were stopped short of a first down by Hobbton on the opening drive. There, Hobbton turned the ball around and made it to the goal line where Grayson Rogers had the ball knocked loose.

East Chapel Hill recovered and returned the ball 65 yards to set up a scoring drive, drawing first blood on a 22-yard pass play for the score. With the kick, they had a 7-0 lead with 4:54 left in the first quarter.

Hobbton took over on the East Chapel Hill 48 yard line after a long return by Dacorris Morrison on the kickoff. With 2:28 left, Rogers hit pay dirt on a 1-yard run up the middle and with the kick, the score was tied at 7-7.

Hobbton’s defense then stopped East Chapel Hill on the ensuing drive with 1:36 left in the first quarter. They were threatening with a scoring opportunity but were stopped short at the 3-yard line where East Chapel Hill took over. The visiting Wildcats had a 97-yard run called back on a penalty; however, seconds later, they scored on an 85-yard TD run to go up 13-7. The PAT was blocked by Hobbton Carlos Aguilar, leaving the score at 13-7.

The hometown Wildcats turned the ball around but lost a fumble with East Chapel Hill recovering on Hobbton’s 38-yard line. They turned that into a score on a 38-yard scamper and after the kick had a 20-7 lead with 8:32 left in the first half.

Hobbton came right back, marching 78 yards for another Rogers touchdown on an 8-yard run to cut the lead to 20-13. With the PAT successful, East Chapel Hill held a 20-14 lead at 6:53 left in the first half.

With 3:12 left in the half, East Chapel Hill tallied again on a 3-yard pass play to up the margin to 27-14 with the PAT.

Hobbton then took over at their 32-yard line and with a tremendous offensive effort, they scored with 32 seconds left in the first half on a 15-yard pass play from Rogers to Brayden Herring. The PAT was blocked, though, as the score stood at 27-20.

East Chapel Hill wasn’t about to lay down, though.

They returned the kick-0ff 7o yards for a score to reextend the lead. With the PAT good, ECH had a 34-20 lead at the half.

After halftime, Hobbton had the ball first in the second half.

A dead ball foul by East Chapel Hill after time ran out in the first half moved their kick-off back 15 yards to begin play. Hobbton brought the kick off back to the 49-yard line where they started their drive. With 10:26 left in the third, Hobbton was facing a 4th and 8 at the East Chapel Hill 20. Opting to gamble, the Wildcats picked up a first down on a run play. This paid off for Hobbton as Rogers scored with 10:12 left in the third on an 8-yard scamper. Morrison ran for two more on the two-point conversion to put the score at 34-28, East Chapel Hill.

East Chapel Hill took to the air on the next series and scored on a 55-yard pass play to keep the cusion and go up 40-28. The PAT was blocked by Aguilar again to keep the margin at 12-points.

Hobbton then turned the ball around and began their drive at the East Chapel Hill 48-yard line. With 6:09 left in the third quarter, Rogers scored yet again on 4-yard run and after adding another succesful two-point conversion, the score sat at 40-36 in favor of East Chapel Hill, but Hobbton was surging.

To continue this surge, East Chapel Hill’s next possession ended abruptly on an interception by Rogers at the 9-yard line. With that, the third quarter ended with the score sitting on 40-36 East Chapel Hill.

Mere seconds into the final quarter, Hobbton’s Rogers continued to excel, tallying again on a 15-yard run to take the lead for the first time at 42-40. The PAT was successful and gave Hobbton a 43-40 lead early in the fourth quarter.

East Chapel Hill, though, took the lead again just 45 seconds later. The visiting Wildcats connected on a long pass to go up 46-43. The PAT sailed wide and left the score there.

After Rogers was sidelined for a couple of plays due to a minor injury, Hobbton gave up an interception at the 12-yard line. East Chapel Hill, though, didn’t fare any better with a snap sailing over the quarterback’s head and Hobbton’s Kelvin Stevens recovering. An incomplete pass on fourth down, however, ended that drive on the East Chapel Hill 15-yard line.

With 3:42 left in the games, Rogers picked up his second interception of the game to give Hobbton great field position at the East Chapel Hill 25-yard line with time ticking away. With 1:27 left, Rogers hit pay dirt again on a 6-yard run to put the hometown Wildcats back out in front. With the successful PAT, the score was 51-46 Hobbton.

East Chapel Hill, though, was threatening yet again but they lost a fumble at the 20-yard line with 25 ticks left on the clock. Hobbton was able to recover and down the ball in victory formation to run the clock out and preserve the win.

“I’m super proud of this heart,” commented Hobbton head coach Joe Salas. “It was a tough battle. Anytime a 1A school plays a 3A school, its tough. Our kids made a lot of mistakes — a lot of things to fix — but they fought like warriors. I’m super proud of them.”

“It was a tough battle but we fought through it,” quarterback Rogers commented. “Coach always told us ‘tough people win’ and we just fought through it.”

No rushing stats were kept; however Rogers scored six rushing touchdowns and passed for one. He also had two interceptions. Although he didn’t score, Morrison also had a big night rushing.

Now at 1-0, Hobbton will play in another Thursday night game next week, travelling to Louisburg. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Rogers’ 7 TDs leads Wildcats past E. Chapel Hill

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

