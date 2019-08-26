Robinson-Lewis Field unveiled

Clinton football legends Bobby Robinson and Bob Lewis share a smile with newly-presented plaques as the Clinton Football field is dedicated in their honor. -
The new sign welcoming fans to Robinson-Lewis Field at Dark Horse Stadium.
