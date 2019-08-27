Crusaders storm past Titans

It was a rollicking night at Harrells Christian Academy – both on the field and in the sky. Just like a multitude of other area schools, the Crusaders and the Sandhills Titans had to endure a weather a delay before finally being able to get their football game underway. Finally getting started at 8:30 p.m., Harrells had some pent-up impatience to get out and, boy, did they ever. The Crusaders went right to work and proceeded to pound to the Titans, taking an impressive Week 1 win, 52-6.

Harrells scored 45 unanswered points in the first half – 16 in the first quarter and 29 in the second. The lead of this margin prompted a continuously running clock in the second half, which assisted in the game moving at a more rapid pace.

Crusaders’ workhorse Jack Laslo – a big story coming into the 2019 season – didn’t disappoint. The senior all-everything standout was responsible for Harrells’ first three touchdowns, punching in scores from two yards, seven yards, and five yards. In the mix of the touchdowns was a safety on a squandered punt. This, combined with three successful 2-point conversions, propelled the Crusaders to a 24-0 lead throughout the early portions of the second quarter.

With Sandhills still struggling, Harrells quarterback Aaron Smith dialed is own number from three yards out and penetrated the goal line for a score. Will DeAndrade converted the extra point and the Crusaders led 31-0.

The Crusaders then lined up and set themselves up for a defensive score.

Zack Butler sacked Sandhills quarterback John Mark Shaw, forcing the fumble, which was recovered for the score by Laslo. DeAndrade added another extra point, pushing the margin to 38-0.

Laslo and the Crusaders tacked on one final score before halftime, running in on a 22-yard run for the touchdown. Again, DeAndrade picked up the XP and the margin hit 45-0.

In the third quarter, the Titans finally tacked on a score on a long pass pay. There were no extra points tallied and the score remained locked at 45-6.

In the fourth quarter, Harrells added one final touchdown when Ethan Spell found paydirt from 21-yards away. Completing the extra point, DeAndrade sent the ball through the uprights, where the score reached the final margin of 52-6.

Statistically for the game, the Crusaders reached 351 yards of total offense on 43 plays. They totaled 322 rushing yards, led by Laslo’s 109 yards and four touchdowns. Albert Thornton had 73 yards, and Isaac Underwood had 51. Spell had 21 yards and a touchdown on just one run.

“We played well for the first game of the year and a 1.5 hour delay,” Harrells head coach Jason Arnette commented. “Obviously we have things that we need to work on but overall I was pleased. It’s always nice to start the season off with a win.”

With the win, Harrells is now 1-0 on the season. They will hit the road on Friday for a date with Rocky Mount Prep. “RMP is a very big team with an athletic QB. We will need to be focused and prepared,” Arnette remarked about his team’s next foe.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

