Player of the Week: Grayson Rogers

Hobbton High School’s Grayson Rogers is The Sampson Independent’s Week 1 Player of the Week. Rogers had an impressive game in the air against East Chapel Hill on Thursday, completing 23-of-31 passes for 165 yards and one touchdown. Doing most of his scoring damage on the ground, Rogers amassed 209 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 33 carries. On the other side of the ball, Rogers got it done of defense with two interceptions. Trailing 34-20 at halftime, Rogers’ huge game aided the Wildcats in rallying for a 51-46 win.

