Raiders take season opener

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Cameron Barefoot dives and completes a big catch to earn the Raiders a first down and set them up for a score. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Isaiah McClendon finds open field and bursts for a big gain. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent A host of Spartans drag down Midway’s Isaiah Isaiah McClendon. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Barnes - - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Union’s Josheim Jones attempts to cut back but slips on the wet field. Still, Jones had a nice run and picked up a first down for the Spartans. - - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Lane Baggett hauls in a pass as Ja’Sean Melvin is nearby to make the tackle. - - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Tyler Godwin pulls down Union quarterback Cameron Moore for the sack. - -

Calamitous weather conditions were snarling much of the area football teams on Friday night as lingering and newly-formed thunderstorms stayed just annoyingly close enough to prompt delays at some games and early endings at others.

This week’s Nissan of Clinton Game of the Week was originally slated to feature the big matchup of Cape Fear at Clinton, but the announcement of the cancellation of that game just prior to 8 p.m. on Friday shifted the focus up the road to Midway taking on Union.

Thunderstorms had hit Midway High School earlier in the afternoon but by the time the 7 p.m. kickoff came around, the skies were partly cloudy with flashes of lightning far enough away to not stop the action. Rain was also pleasantly not falling but the field was still a muddy mess after the earlier rains.

The Raiders and the Spartans were able to get one half of play concluded before the teams agreed to halt the action prior to the start of the second half. With Midway leading 27-0 at halftime and the conditions around Midway getting dicier, both teams mutually agreed to call the game off, ending with the Raiders taking the victory, 27-0.

After the coin toss, it was Union that was to receive the opening kick. That plan, however, was foiled when Midway opted for an onside kick that was recovered by the Raiders’ Ty McLean, putting them in possession at the Spartans 45-yard line. With 9:53 showing on the clock in the first quarter, Isaiah McClendon was in for the score for Midway on an 8-yard run to put the Raiders ahead. The PAT was blocked but Midway led 6-0.

After another onside kick attempt that failed, Union took the ball over and held possession for several minutes. The Spartans found some success moving the ball, but their drive stalled around the Raiders 40-yard line as possession swung back to Midway with 4 minutes left in the opening quarter.

Quarter number one ended with the Raiders still up 6-0, but Midway was threatening. Union had done a great job near the goal line as the Spartans pushed the Raiders into a fourth and goal situation. McClendon, though, found a big hole on the final try and was in for his second score of the game from a yard out. This time, Midway’s PAT sailed beautifully through the uprights at the Raiders took the lead, 13-0, with 10:28 on the clock.

The Spartans took over near midfield on their ensuing possession but the Spartans couldn’t get anything going. After a few plays, Union turned the ball over on downs and Midway took back over on the Spartans side of the field. With 3:31 left before the half, McClendon continued to be a force for the Raiders, scoring once again to jolt Midway’s lead. Another pretty kick on the PAT split the uprights as Midway now led 20-0.

With time melting away in the half, Midway was finally held empty on a possession deep in their own territory. To make matters worse, the Raiders attempt to punt the ball was rather dismal, as punt was a low line drive that didn’t have much distance.

Now set up in short field position with about 14 seconds before the half, Union faced their best scoring opportunity of the game. However, they couldn’t cash in. On the first play of the drive, Midway’s Javon Covington intercepted a pass and returned it into Union’s territory before being knocked out of bounds with 3.4 left in the half. The Spartans were penalized 15 yards for an unsportsmanlike call, which took the Raiders all the way down to the Union 22-yard line.

On the final play of the game, Midway quarterback Wyatt Holland dropped back and placed a ball perfectly in the back, left corner of the end zone. Midway’s Jaden Covington – brother of Javon – won the battle and hauled in the catch for a touchdown as time expired. The final PAT was up and good as Midway took the 27-0 lead.

The halftime festivities went on like normal with the marching band performing and the players meeting in their huddles. But, with about a minute to go before the start of the second half, it was announced that both schools had agreed to call the second half off.

This decision proved worthy as a steady rain began to fall and the lightning flashes increased to mark a Midway victory at 27-0.

After the game, Raiders head coach Cory Barnes spoke highly of his team, particularly his defense.

“We’ll have to look at the film and see what we did, but I thought they played their tails off tonight,” he began. “All things considered, for one half we played pretty good.”

One area the Raiders looked really good was their pass reception.

“We definitely practice catching the ball. We practice in dry and wet condition making sure we prepared for times like this and we did well tonight.”

“Deantae Byrd was on the sideline tonight and Isaiah did a great job of stepping up in that role. He’s a junior, and an amazing kid, and he’s done a good job of reworking his body. He spent two years on the JV as a defensive lineman but has converted to running back. He’s done a fantastic job for us,” Barnes concluded.

Offensively for Midway, the Raiders had 18 rushes totaling 107 yards. Of those, McClendon had 70 yards and three touchdowns. On the receiving side, Holland completed five out of nine passes and had one touchdown. Cameron Barefoot was Midway’s leading receiver, catching two passes for 25 yards.

Now at 1-0, Midway will return home next week for a date with South Brunswick. For Union, now at 0-1, they will hit the road for a game at Heide Trask.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

