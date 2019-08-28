Midway surges past Union

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Union’s Steven Ochoa wins this battle against Midway’s Josue Perez and sends the ball down field. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Tristan Gonzalez chases down a loose ball. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Luis Osorio and Union’s Kevin Smith tangle for the ball. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Union’s Cesar Meraz boots the ball away from the the Midway offense. - -

The Union Spartans got their soccer season started on Monday evening, hosting an old rival in the Midway Raiders out on the soccer field. A pleasantly cool evening with a light breeze greeted players and fans and really made what was already a great game of soccer all that more enjoyable. In a tight game that remained close throughout, it was the visiting Raiders that broke a 1-1 tie at halftime with a pair of second half goals to go on and clinch the win, 3-1.

Both teams really came out of the gate battling as the ball was kicked around from one end of the field to the other. Neither team really made any significant threats throughout the early portions of the opening frame but around the midway point things begin to change. It started with Midway getting a couple of great looks at the goal. The Raiders had a flurry of shots, the first which rebounded off of a block by the goalkeeper, followed by a second shot bouncing down and out off of the crossbar. No one from Midway was able to get control to fire a third shot as the Spartans kicked the ball out of the danger zone.

Then, with 12:41 left in the first half, it was Union that struck first. The Spartans’ Lucas Ramos snuck a contested shot in past Midway goalkeeper Eduardo Gonzalez to give his team a 1-0 lead.

But, that lead wouldn’t last.

With time ticking away, the Raiders’ Tristan Gonzalez took a pass from Felipe Penick and found the back of the net for the tying shot, making it 1-1 with 1:31 left before the half.

That’s where things landed when the clocks showed 0:00 marking the halftime breather.

Out of the half, both teams exchanged opportunities, but Union would be denied any further scoring. For Midway, though, the Raiders took the lead with 35:02 left in the game when Penick found the back of the net for a goal of his own to make it 2-1. Alex Torres was credited the assist. Then, with 24:43 on the clock, Gonzalez notched his second goal of the game to push it to the final margin of 3-1.

From there, the ball bounced back and forth but neither team cashed in on any more scoring as Midway took their second straight come-from-behind victory, 3-1.

After the game, Union head coach David Ameen was upbeat and pleased when speaking about his team.

“The effort was there. I liked a lot of things I saw,” Ameen began. “The work ethic is there we – just ran out of gas. This was our first game so I think with some more playing and more conditioning and as we continue to work we’ll get better and better. Otherwise, I saw some great things and I’m proud of the team and their fight. We have a great attitude about us and if we can keep that up, good things will come.”

Over on the Midway sideline, head coach James O’Brien was complimentary of the Spartans but also expressed what he was pleased with from his Raiders.

“I give Union a lot of credit. They pass the ball well, they communicate well, and they’re fast,” O’Brien said. “I think the difference for us was defense, especially in the second half. We stepped up and got stops and then offensively we had some good teamwork and got a pair of assisted goals. I’d still like to see us get out this slump of sluggish starts but we have two more tough games this week so I think playing these faster teams and having these busy weeks will help our conditioning and shape.”

With the win, Midway is now 2-0 overall and will host Lakewood on Wednesday and Triton on Thursday.

For Union, they start the season at 0-1 and will be back on the field on Wednesday against Wallace-Rose Hill.

Union’s Steven Ochoa wins this battle against Midway’s Josue Perez and sends the ball down field. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_MHS-1-UHS-11.jpg Union’s Steven Ochoa wins this battle against Midway’s Josue Perez and sends the ball down field. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Tristan Gonzalez chases down a loose ball. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_MHS-3.jpg Midway’s Tristan Gonzalez chases down a loose ball. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Luis Osorio and Union’s Kevin Smith tangle for the ball. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_MHS-9-UHS-7.jpg Midway’s Luis Osorio and Union’s Kevin Smith tangle for the ball. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Union’s Cesar Meraz boots the ball away from the the Midway offense. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_UHS-19.jpg Union’s Cesar Meraz boots the ball away from the the Midway offense. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent

Raiders rally for 3-1 win over Spartans

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

