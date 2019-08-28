Clinton dominates Harrells

Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton’s Taylor Spell smashes a first set point. - Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton’s Zana Barefoot prepares to set a teammate. - Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Harrells’ Isabella Rumbold sets the ball for her team. - Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Harrells’ Annabeth Ellis takes a big swing at the ball. - - Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton’s Sarah Harrison (Left) duels above the net with Harrells’ Haley Malpass (Right) during the first set. - -

In a Monday evening matchup between the Lady Crusaders from Harrells Christian Academy and the Lady Dark Horses of Clinton High on the volleyball court, it was an all-Clinton affair as the Lady Horses prevailed in straight sets for the 3-0 victory.

Clinton ran away with the first set of action, never looking back en route to a 25-6 set victory.

The Lady Crusaders showed signs of fight in the second, though, taking a 4-0 lead in the early going of the second. However, the good times wouldn’t last for HCA, as the Lady Crusaders tallied just three more points the entire set as Clinton rallied and ran away with the set by a score of 25-7.

Facing a must win set to extend the game, Harrells never willed out the ever important “big mo”. Instead, the Lady Horses continued their strong and dominating defensive play, securing the third set win, 25-9, and a 3-0 match victory.

“We served really well tonight,” remarked Clinton head coach, Jennifer Edgerton. “Another key thing I saw was that we were able to put in a few other players in place of starters and I got to see how they’d handle game situations — helping guide our decisions.”

On the losing side of Monday’s match was Harrells’ Emily Bullard, who was optimistic about her team’s performance.

“I thought we played more as a team than we have all season, so that’s absolutely a positive. However, we still have work to do on communicating with each other. Overall, though, I am proud of them.”

Clinton will be back on the court come Thursday when they travel to Roseboro to face off against Lakewood. Harrells will try to go for their first win of the season on the Sept. 4 in a road matchup against St. David’s.

Lady Horses secure straight-sets victory

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

