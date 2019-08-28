Hobbton fends off West Bladen

David Johnson | Sampson Independent Emanuel Lopez keeps the ball away from a West Bladen player. Lopez was credited with one goal and one assist. - David Johnson | Sampson Independent Francisco Garcia heads the ball away from West Bladen as Jared Sanchez heads in to help. -

The Hobbton Wildcats’ soccer team picked up another win on Monday afternoon against visiting West Bladen, withstanding a late rally to win 3-2.

Scoring for the Wildcats was Jared Sanchez with two goals and Emanuel Lopez with one goal. Keelssyn Martinez, Lopez and OmarReyes all had assists.

Hobbton secured a 2-0 lead by halftime but the visiting Knights came fighting back. After the Wildcats pushed the margin to 3-0, West Bladen came roaring back, cutting the margin down to one goal at 3-2. That’s where the score stayed, though, as Hobbton held on for the win.

“We started out pretty good,” commented Hobbton head coach Jonathan Jacobs. “I thought we controlled the game pretty well but still need to be a bit more clinical.”

“We were up 2-0 at the break and scored another one early in the second half but I think the boys took their foot off the pedal and West Bladen got two goals in about 15 minutes. That made things a little tighter at the end, but, I will credit my boys that we won. Even though they scored the two goals we didn’t get away from our game. Hopefully it’s a learning curve and they will finish things up.”

This victory gives the Wildcats two on the season to go along with their results from this past weekend. On Friday and Saturday, Hobbton played at the NCSCA Kick Off against Cedar Ridge and Graham, two larger schools. They came away with a 1-0 loss and a 1-1 draw, respectively, giving the Wildcats an overall record of 2-1-1.

Hobbton will be back in action when they host North Johnston on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and C.B. Aycock on Friday at 5 p.m.

Wildcats hang on for 3-2 victory

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

