Horses pound Southern Wayne

The Clinton Dark Horses soccer team was back on the field on Tuesday as they welcomed the winless Southern Wayne Saints into the Dark Horse Soccer Complex. For Clinton, they found the win column for the second time this season, posting a tremendous 9-1 victory to keep the visiting Saints in search for their first win.

The Dark Horses jumped out to a 4-0 lead by halftime then countered with five more goals in the second. For Southern Wayne, their lone goal of the game was posted in the second half as well.

After the game, Clinton head coach Brad Spell praised his opponent and immediately turned his attention to the Dark Horses next foe – Dixon.

“I thought Southern Wayne came here and fought really well,” Spell said. “We’ve got a big game on Thursday against Dixon so we’re going to find out where we stand.”

“We’ve got a long way to go. I think the biggest issue with our team right now is the belief factor. That means coming into practice every day and really working and believing we can do something special this year. I know we lost a lot of pieces but if some of these guys could come together and decide how bad they want we could achieve a lot.”

Spell also went on to elaborate further beyond the Dixon game, admitting that the Dark Horses have a tough stretch out in front of them.

“We have a target on our back and we’re going to find out a lot about ourselves in the next couple of weeks because we have some really good competition coming up and we’re going to find out where we stand and where we want to be.”

Offensively for Clinton, Sam Holloman had quite the night, posting five goals. He was joined by Kyle Reeves, Trent Sumner, Will Harris, and Emiliano Ramirez who all had one goal each. Recording assists on the night was Sammy Sutter, Joshua Lamb, Wyatt Raynor, Justin Pike, Alex Czarkowski, Harris, Ramirez, and Holloman.

With the win, the Dark Horses are 2-0 on the young season and are set to hit the road Thursday for quite the test against the undefeated Dixon Bulldogs.

Clinton topples Saints; big test at Dixon up next

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Mike Carter contributed to this story. Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

