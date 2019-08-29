Gridiron Preview: Hobbton vs Louisburg

Week 2 of Sampson County Football begins on Thursday once again as the Hobbton Wildcats are set to hit the road up to Louisburg tonight for a gridiron matchup.

Tonight’s game will be the season opener for the Warriors while the Wildcats are looking to improve to 2-0. In last week’s game against East Chapel Hill, Grayson Rogers, who was The Sampson Independent’s Football Player of the Week, had a statistically jaw-dropping game on both sides of the ball.

Trailing 34-20 at halftime, Rogers put on a show in the second half to aid his Wildcats to a come-from-behind 51-46 victory. In a game where there didn’t seem to be a ton of defense, Hobbton – and Rogers – forced some key turnovers in the latter stages to preserve their win.

With that game in the past, now, however, the Wildcats turn their attention to a new foe in the form of the Louisburg Warriors. Entering the 2019 season, the Warriors are coming off a 4-8 overall record and a 1-5, second-to-last place finish in the Northern Carolina 1A/2A Conference a season ago. That lackluster performance didn’t keep them out of the NCHSAA 1AA Playoffs, but their stay was short and rather unpleasant as North Stanly obliterated Louisburg 70-0 in the opening round.

This is a new season, though, and from their roster of 42 players last year, the Warriors only lost 13 seniors. Still, Hobbton seems to have the more experience and thus they also seem to have the upperhand.

Just like last week, this game should be a good indicator for the Wildcats and how the rest of their season should shape up. Can they start the season 2-0? We’ll find out tonight!

Game time at Louisburg is set for 7 p.m. See our full report in this weekend’s edition.

Wildcats hit road for second straight Thursday

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

