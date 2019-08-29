Lady Raiders blank Triton

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Jordan Wallum receives a serve from the Lady Hawks. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Maranda Byrd tosses the ball up to serve. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Makenzi Hydson runs out of the way as Sydney Williams dives to save a ball. -

The Midway Lady Raiders continued their road streak to kick off the season on Tuesday evening, traveling into Harnett County for a showdown with Lady Hawks of Triton High School. It was a great game and strong efforts were displayed by both teams, but it was Midway that won all three sets to pick up the 3-0 win.

All three frames were a tight battle from start to finish and neither team gained any separation from the other as momentum swings and scoring surges littered all three sets.

In the first set, Triton gained an advantage as high as 11-6 before the Lady Raiders settled down and got things rolling. First, they drew the margin back to within 12-9, then 13-10. Slowly, Midway inched closer and closer before tying the match at 15-15 and eventually taking the 16-15 lead. The teams then traded scores before Midway broke a 17-all tie and surged to a 21-17 lead. Nudging closer to the the 25-point victory mark, the Lady Hawks had one last gasp in them to push the game to a 24-23 score. A Triton serving error, though, brought everything crashing down as Midway was awarded the set-point to win 25-23.

Another back-and-forth contest greeted fans in the second set.

It started with Midway taking the 1-0 lead before Triton emerged ahead at 4-3 a little later. From there, the lead oscillated with neither team getting more than a 1-2 point lead. The score sat tied at 11-11 but a Lady Hawks point put them ahead, and once again back and forth they went. Midway would tie it up, but Triton would go back ahead.

The score drew to another tie at 18-18 before the Lady Raiders opened up some space. Midway went on to take a 24-21 lead but the Lady Hawks fought right back, tying it up at 24-24. With one team needing back-to-back points, it was the Lady Raiders that finally ended the set on consecutive scores to go ahead 2-0 with a 27-25 win.

With the action now in the second set, why would the teams change up the pace of the game now?

They wouldn’t. Once again, the teams battled all the way down to an 18-18 tie. Triton gained the upper hand with a pair of scores but Midway came right back. With the score tied at 21-21, Midway answered with four unanswered points to take the set and match, 25-21, for a 3-0 victory.

After the game, Midway head coach Brandy Wrench had high marks for her squad on grinding out a big win.

“We played really well together today,” Wrench said. “Triton is a great team and we knew they would make us work for everything and they challenged us every set. Right down to the very end, every set they were there. We’ve got to continue to end strong and keep our enthusiasm. Keep that effort up and stay excited every play,” she concluded.

With the win, Midway is now 2-1 overall. They were slated for a rematch with South Johnston on Wednesday, who entered the contest at 5-0 and was responsible for the Lady Raiders loss to open the season. A full rundown from that game can be found in tomorrow’s edition.

Midway fends off Lady Hawks in close sets, wins 3-0

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

