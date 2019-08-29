Harrells soccer ends drought

The Harrells Crusaders soccer team picked up a win on Tuesday afternoon, toppling Freedom Christian Academy 3-1 at home. This was the Crusaders first win on the soccer field since the 2017 season. Pictured is Harrells striker Jackson Hall bringing the ball up the field.
