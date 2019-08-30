Midway silences South Johnston

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Allison Belflowers tosses the ball for a serve on Wednesday. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Caitlyn Holland passes the ball, setting up a teammate for a spike opportunity. -

With Midway Volleyball playing in their first home game of the season on Wednesday, the visiting Lady Trojans of South Johnston High School weren’t interested in being suitable guests. South Johnston brought an undefeated record into the match and had already bested Midway back at the very beginning of the season. The Lady Raiders, though, had revenge – and upset – on their minds. With both teams having something worth fighting for, it was no shocker that this contest went five sets. However, by the end of this dazzling showdown, it was Midway that silenced the Lady Trojans, winning 15-11 in the final set to win the match, 3-2.

From the outset, it was clear that things weren’t going to go down like they did in Four Oaks a week ago. In the opening set, a fired-up Lady Raiders squad strolled out to a 10-5 lead. They maintained a high level of play throughout and eventually held a lead as high as 20-13. South Johnston had a brief spurt, but ultimately a serve error into the net from the Lady Trojans ended the opening frame in favor of a Midway win, 25-20.

The second set was leaps and bounds different. It’s quite likely a set that the Lady Raiders would like to just forget and move on. South jumped on Midway right from the gate and took a 6-1 lead early. The Lady Raiders countered to get back to within 6-4, but, it was all a downward spiral from there. The Lady Trojans went on a big run – aided by really sloppy mistakes and errors from Midway – and took an 11-point advantage at 19-8. Midway didn’t really have much of an answer as the miscues added up. South finally ended the Lady Raiders misery and claimed a 25-12 victory.

With the action now tied up 1-1 and things moving into the third set, Midway returned to top form. They opened up a 12-6 lead and churned up the offense all the way to a 20-11 lead. Once again, though – eerily similar to the first set – the Lady Trojans chipped away to get back to within 22-17 but Midway settled down and ended the set with a 25-17 lead to take the lead a 2-1.

Like a pendulum swinging back and forth, though, South Johnston came right back and claimed the victory in the fourth set to tie the match back up a 2-2 to force the decisive set 5.

Momentum swings littered the final set as the Lady Trojans took the opening point for a 1-0 lead. The teams traded scores then the Lady Raiders took a 3-2 lead. South, though, answered and went back ahead at 4-3. They made it as much as 7-3 before Midway tied the set back up at 7-7. South went back ahead at 8-7 as their coach and players ignited on the sidelines. With the Lady Trojans celebrating and fired up over every point they scored, the Lady Raiders finally decided enough was enough. Midway tied things back up at 10-10 before taking the 11-10 lead. Then, going on a run, the Lady Raiders forced a pair of timeouts from South Johnston. It was all for nothing, though, as Midway slammed the door shut on the Lady Trojans to earn the 15-11 set win and claim the victory, 3-2.

After the game, Midway head coach Brandy Wrench expressed her excitement for her team, acknowledging the toughness of her foe.

““We know South Johnston is a big team. They have great hitters and their serve reception is one of the best I’ve seen,” Wrench said. “I thought we did a good job of making adjustments. To me, Jordan Wallum stood out today. She got some great digs. Caitlyn and Mikayla have been big this week, putting down the winning points in both games. Maranda did a great job holding down the back line.”

“All of our girls did a great job fighting through. That second set was horrible but even in the fourth set we came fighting back. I thought Allie had a huge block in the fifth set that I really think was our game changer. South Johnston had momentum but she got a big block that got us a point and it changed the game,” Wrench concluded.

With the win, Midway is now 3-1 on the season. The Lady Raiders will be back in action on the court onTuesday when they step into conference play at James Kenan.

Allison Belflowers tosses the ball for a serve on Wednesday. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Belflowers.jpg Allison Belflowers tosses the ball for a serve on Wednesday. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Caitlyn Holland passes the ball, setting up a teammate for a spike opportunity. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Caitlyn-Holland.jpg Caitlyn Holland passes the ball, setting up a teammate for a spike opportunity. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent

Lady Raiders snap Lady Trojans win streak in five sets

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]