Gridiron Preview: Week 2

“Clear and cool. Lows in the upper 50s-lower 60s. Area high school football games should have some comfy and dry weather. Since the air is so dry, it might start to feel a bit cool on the bleachers by the end of the games. A light jacket for some may come in handy!”

That’s the weather forecast taken for tonight’s football games and, boy, is it a much-welcomed sight after the calamity that ensued last week with all the delays, cancellations, and abrupt endings that snarled last Friday night’s activities. With the weather not a threat this time around, some fun games should welcome fans this evening as they all travel to see their favorite teams in action. Locally, we have Midway hosting South Brunswick, Lakewood hosting KIPP Pride, and in our Nissan of Clinton Game of the Week, Clinton hosts East Bladen. Out of county, our friends at Harrells Christian Academy will hit the road to Rocky Mount Prep, and Hobbton took on Louisburg last night. Be sure to see this weekend’s edition for coverage from that game.

With all this said and done, let’s dive in and take a look at this week’s matchups.

Lakewood vs KIPP Pride

To be completely honest, I’ve never heard of KIPP Pride, so thank you Lakewood for introducing them to me. The Leopards enter this game at 0-1, coming off a pretty stunning loss last week at the hands of Wake Christian Academy. In giving them credit, though, Lakewood’s defense did a respectable job of slowing WCA’s dangerous quarterback that was discussed prior to that game, Angelo Donato. The junior quarterback, though, still had a modest game in accounting for all of the Bulldogs’ touchdowns on passing plays. Donato went 12-for-24 and had 161 yards with four touchdowns. He also rushed for 47 yards. This week is a new week, though, so Lakewood is now in the mode of learning from that game and putting it behind them. This game will serve as KIPP’s season opener. The Pride are coming off a 2-9 performance last season and a fifth place 2-4 finish in the Tar Roanoke 1A Conference. Don’t let their record fool you, though – KIPP played several of those games rather closely, so it’ll be interesting to see how the Pride handles their opener. From a roster of 28 players, KIPP only lost four players to graduation, meaning a big chunk of their roster is back for another score. Experience could be beneficial here. For Lakewood, Tillyon Williams had a big game last week, carrying the ball 19 times for 130 yards. The Leopards didn’t have much success passing the ball, only completing 3-of-11 pass attempts, so it’s quite likely Lakewood will rely on their rushing game once again. Can it better thrive tonight and will the Leopards to a win? We’ll find out tonight! Game time is set for 7 p.m. at Lakewood.

The Independent’s Justin Lucas will be at this game and will have a full rundown in Tuesday’s edition. Justin can also be found on Twitter at @JustinLucas_SI.

Midway vs South Brunswick

The Raiders are welcoming the Cougars into Spivey’s Corner on Friday night. Both teams enter the game at 1-0, with South Brunswick winning 34-13 against West Bladen on Monday. For Midway, they were up 27-0 at halftime last Friday when they and Union agreed to half the game as the weather was quickly going downhill with lightning and more rain lingering. Despite only playing one half of the game, and given the wet conditions, the Raiders actually looked pretty good. On offense, both their passing game and rushing game looked consistent, which says a lot about Midway’s rushing game with leading rusher Deantae Byrd sidelined. Backup Isaiah McClendon looked put on quite a show, rushing seven times for 70 yards. With Byrd back in the lineup, the Raiders have a dual-threat rushing attack to compliment an pretty good-looking passing game. With that said, though, Union did only dress around 20 players last Friday. South Brunswick will bring a roster of nearly 50 into Spivey’s Corner. In Monday’s game, the Cougars completed six passes for 133 yards – a 22.2 yard average. They also had six different guys run the ball for a total of 259 yards. This game should be an entertaining game and could help Midway get an idea of where they stand this season. It’s a great early season test tonight in Spivey’s Corner! Game time is set for 7 p.m.

The Independent’s David Johnson will be at this game and will have a full rundown in Tuesday’s edition.

Union at Heide Trask

The size of Union’s team was a topic of discussion last week when the Spartans travelled to Midway to take on the Raiders. And, as suspected, Union struggled. Now, in their defense, the playing surface was a sloshy mess as a thunderstorm a couple hours prior to kickoff had drenched the field, but, Midway still found a ton of success for themselves – both through the air and on the ground. The Spartans, on the other hand, were really limited on their offensive attack and had almost no yards of total offense. To complicate things, last week’s game was cut short with the decision to call the game off coming st halftime. Given all this, Union now has to regroup and head south to Trask. Like the Spartans, the Titans enter this game 0-1 after a 35-8 loss to Topsail in Week 1. In that game, Trask also struggled offensively, getting just one touchdown on under 100 yards total offense. This game should be an interesting one to see who comes out on top. A season ago, the Titans bested the Spartans 25-6. Can Union get revenge? We’ll find out tonight! Game time at Trask is set for 7 p.m.

Harrells at Rocky Mount Prep

The Crusaders steamrolled into Week 2 after posting an impressive 52-6 victory over Sandhills a week ago. Now, Harrells is set to hit the road up to Rocky Mount for a showdown with the 1-0 Jaguars. They’re coming off a narrow win on the road at Arendell Parrott Academy where RMA came out on top with a 22-21 final score. One thing that stands out from the Jaguars game last week is penalty yards. Rocky Mount was penalized 18 times for 108 yards against just two penalties assessed against Parrott. Is this a trend that will continue tonight or was this just some unfortunate luck? Looking at last week’s stat sheet, it seems RMA will run the ball quite a bit. Jaguars senior QB Kyon Bryant only passed the ball ten times, completing three of which that went for 125 yards. Outside of that, the Jaguars rushed the ball 50 times for 343 yards. Their favorite target was Katayvious Lawarence who rushed 16 times for 157 yards and a touchdown. Knowing the HCA coaching staff, they are well aware that RMA will likely try to run the ball and are prepared for that. Last year, the Crusaders dominated this game, 61-8. Will history repeat itself? Will history repeat itself? Game time in Rocky Mount is set for 7 p.m.

Nissan of Clinton Game of the Week: Clinton vs East Bladen

We’ll try this again, Clinton fans! After lingering storms prompted an endless lightning delay, Clinton and Cape Fear ultimately decided to cancel last week’s season opener. Disappointingly, the decision was made to not make the game up so that mean’s tonight is the Dark Horses new season opener. Their opponent? Old rival East Bladen. For the Eagles, they did get their Week 1 game in and, honestly, it wasn’t pretty. Facing off against Wallace-Rose Hill, the East Bladen absorbed a big loss as the Bulldogs bit a chunk out of the Eagles in a 44-0 shellacking. Against a fellow 2A school, that has to be a little concerning for East Bladen and no doubt revealed some things that they likely addressed this week in practice. To make matters worse, though, the Eagles now have to take on another perennial power on the road at Clinton. Stats for East Bladen’s game against Wallace weren’t entered in, but, with their score left sitting on a goose egg, there probably wasn’t much accomplished. Last year against the Eagles, Clinton took that game by the 14-0 score. From a roster of 41 players, East only lost 10 players to graduation, so theoretically 31 players returned with experience. This game ought to be a good measuring stick for both teams. If EB takes another big loss, it’s uh-oh city. For Clinton, a big win could set into a motion big things for the Dark Horses going forward. Game time tonight is set for 7:30 p.m.

Sports Editor Daron Barefoot will be at this game and will have a full rundown in this weekend’s edition. Daron can also be found on Twitter at @daronbarefoot.

