Wallace Rose-Hill made the short trek to Union High School on Wednesday for a pair of games against the Spartans on the volleyball court and soccer field. In both contests, it was the Bulldogs taking both matches in convincing fashion.

Volleyball

Coming off a season-opening victory over James Kenan, Union had gotten some momentum to begin this new year, but bottling that momentum and carrying it into the next match proved to be tough for the Lady Spartans.

Both teams fought hard in the first set on Wednesday, but a small, yet persistent Lady Bulldogs lead gave way to a 25-17 set loss for the home Lady Spartans.

The second set followed along many of the same lines that the first set did. Union lost the lead midway through the set and could never regain it back, resulting in a second set victory for visiting Wallace Rose-Hill, this time 25-19.

The Lady Spartans finally got a breakthrough in the third set, however. In this must win set to keep the game going, Union stuck together and clinched the third set win, 25-20, to extend the match.

Leading two sets to one, the Lady Bulldogs had perhaps their best set of the entire season in the fourth set of Wednesday’s match. Holding Union to just nine points, the Lady Bulldogs ran away with the set and clinched their first win of 2019.

Accounting for the loss, Union dropped to 1-1 on the season with a conference matchup against Princeton awaiting them on Tuesday. Game time is set for 5 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

In addition to the match on the volleyball court, Union hosted Wallace Rose-Hill on the soccer field, as well, where the Bulldogs got off to a fiery start. In the first forty minutes of action, Wallace-Rose had scored eight goals already, just barely missing the nine needed to end the game on mercy rule.

That ninth and final goal came shortly after the halftime break was over. With a 9-nill deficit, the game was called thanks to the mercy rule and Union dropped to 0-2 on the young season.

Union will go for their first win next Tuesday when they host West Columbus at 5 p.m.

Steven Ochoa dribbles the ball against a Midway player from a game earlier this week. Cesar Meraz stares down field, preparing to send the ball deep.

Bulldogs fetch wins in volleyball, soccer

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer