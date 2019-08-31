The Hobbton football team was back in action on the gridiron, playing their second Thursday night game of the season at Louisburg. In a wild shootout, the Wildcats got their second win of the season, taking out the Warriors 45-42 in another come from behind win.

The lead changed several times in the game but the Wildcats kept the defensive pressure on the Warriors while the Wildcat offensive unit did their work.

Louisburg jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter after burning half the quarter on the drive. After the lengthy time of possession, the Warriors finally scored on a 6-yard scamper and converted the PAT to go up 7-0.

The Wildcats turned the ball around and made it back to the Warrior 40-yard line before Grayson Rogers lost an interception. With that, the first quarter ended with the Warriors still up 7-0.

Louisburg appeared to have scored early in the second quarter on a 21-yard pass play. However, the score was erased and the ball brought back on a penalty where they gave up the ball on downs at the Wildcat 25-yard line.

With 9:26 left in the second quarter, Rogers – who had a great game last week – got outside the defense and scampered 42 yards for the score. With Jesus Gomez’s PAT the score was tied at 7-7.

Louisburg kept up the pressure, though, scoring again about three minutes later on a 21-yard run. With another PAT successful, they were up 14-7.

Hobbton came up just short on their next possession, giving the ball up on downs at the Warriors 19 yard line. The Wildcats defense, though, showed its claws and stopped Louisburg again to force a punt. The punt was a short one as Wildcats fielded the ball at their 48 yard line with 1:17 left in the half.

They capped off a 52-yard drive with a 22-yard run by Dacorris Morrison to put the score at 14-13. A penalty on the extra point moved the ball to the 1.5 yard line where the Wildcats elected to try for two points. Rogers made it up the middle successfully, giving the Wildcats a 15-14 advantage with 28 seconds left in the half. That’s where the teams put it in park as halftime donned with the 15-14 score.

Out of the break, Hobbton had the first chance in the second half and were moving the ball toward another score when Rogers had a pass tipped with Louisburg recovering at their own 19-yard line.

An 81-yard scamper on the first play of the series gave the Warriors the lead back at 20-15. However, the PAT failed on a run to leave them with just a five point lead.

Louisburg short-kicked the kickoff, giving the Wildcats good field position at their 45-yard line. Then, with 6:35 left in the third quarter, Morrison got through the defense to score on a 3-yard run to put Hobbton back out front. Gomez then hit the PAT kick for a 2-point Wildcats lead at 22-20.

Back and forth scoring went, though.

Louisburg got right back in the game, though, with an 80-yard kickoff return to give them the lead back at 26-22. The 2-pt run attempt failed and the score stayed park there for the time being.

Once again, Louisburg short-kicked the kickoff, giving the Wildcats the ball back at midfield. They capitalized on it with 4:25 left in the third quarter when Rogers capped a 50-yard drive with 15-yard scamper to put the Hobbton back out front on yet another lead change. Gomez converted the PAT and the Wildcats led 29-22.

Staying true to the nature of the game, though, the Warriors lived up their name and scored again just over a minute later on a 51-yard run. They elected to try for the two-point conversion once more and this time it was good for a 34-29 lead.

With no time left on the clock at the end of the third quarter, Rogers hit pay dirt for the third time on a 16-yard run. With the two-point conversion run-in by Morrison, the Wildcats reclaimed a 37-34 lead in to the final frame.

By now, you know the drill.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, the Warriors struck again on a 75-yard kickoff return to go up 40-37. The two-point conversion run gave them the lead back with a 42-37 margin.

Finally a defensive stop was thrown into the mix when the Wildcats were stopped and forced to punt the ball away. After which, Louisburg took over on their own 27-yard line and decided to play the clock, burning time to try and hold on to their lead.

However, the Warriors were thwarted on their effort when their quarterback was sacked on a fourth down play, giving Hobbton the ball at Louisburg 23-yard line with 4:43 left in the game.

Rogers carried the ball on first down to the 11-yard line. However, an over anxious penalty moved the ball back to the 16-yard line. Morrison, though, scored on the next play, a 16-yard run, to put the Wildcats up back out in front with time dwindling away. Rogers then connected with Daniel Britt on the 2-point conversion attempt to go up 45-42.

With 2:29 left in the game, Louisburg took over at theirs won 29-yard line. The Wildcats defense finally stepped up and forced a turnover on downs with 1:59 left on the clock. Hobbton took over and played the clock, successfully running out the time and preserving the 45-42 win.

“I am super proud of them,” commented Hobbton coach Joe Salas. “They have championship level toughness and championship level heart. But, we’ve got a lot of work to do. We are making crazy mistakes and we’ve got to stop. We love this team enough to force ourselves to get better and do our jobs. That’s our big challenge this week. We’re showing guts like a champion but we have to show improvement like a champion.”

Louisburg head coach Ronald Lassiter commented after the game,

“You just wore us down.”

Hobbton is now 2-0 on the season and the action is merely heating up. The Wildcats will return to Newton Grove and host East Columbus next week. Game time 7 p.m.

Dacorris Morrison gets one of his scores late in the game. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_HHS-Dacorris-Morrison.jpg Dacorris Morrison gets one of his scores late in the game. David Johnson | Sampson Independent Daniel Britt grabs a Grayson Rogers pass for long yardage and a first down. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_HHS-Daniel-Britt.jpg Daniel Britt grabs a Grayson Rogers pass for long yardage and a first down. David Johnson | Sampson Independent Grayson Rogers gets upended by the Warrior defense but does keep control of the ball. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_HHS-Grayson-Rogers.jpg Grayson Rogers gets upended by the Warrior defense but does keep control of the ball. David Johnson | Sampson Independent Kelvin Stevens pulls down a Warriors ball carrier to stop a gain. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_HHS-Kelvin-Stevens.jpg Kelvin Stevens pulls down a Warriors ball carrier to stop a gain. David Johnson | Sampson Independent

Wildcats 2-0 after second-straight thriller

By David Johnson Sports Writer