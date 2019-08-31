Dixon edges past Clinton

File Photo | Mike Carter Diego Fluery takes control of the ball in the midfield during a game earlier this season. -

The Clinton Dark Horses soccer team absorbed their first loss of the season – in fact, their first loss since Sep. 10 of last season at James Kenan – on Thursday when they traveled to take on Dixon on the soccer field. The Bulldogs and the Dark Horses have much history with one another in their respective soccer programs and it was Dixon gaining the upperhand during Thursday’s match with a narrow 2-1 win.

In spite of the loss, Clinton head coach Brad Spell was pretty excited that his team went in and competed in the fashion that they did.

“Our effort was really good but we’ve got to work on our execution,” Spell said. “Dixon was just the better team tonight, especially in the second half. They really took it to us in the midfield and we never really got any opportunities.”

“Still, I’m pleased with our effort. I told the team the journey this year will be different but I feel like we can get to clicking and peak at the right time.”

Senior Sam Holloman had the lone goal for the Dark Horses and was assisted by sophomore Trent Sumner.

Dixon took a 2-0 lead at the half but Clinton showed heart and kept fighting. They added Holloman’s goal in the second frame to trim the deficit to half at 2-1 but that was as close as things would get. The Bulldogs held on and preserved their undefeated record.

On a brighter note, Clinton’s JV Soccer team won their game against Dixon 2-0 and moved to 4-0 on the season.

For the Varsity team, they are now 2-1 overall and will step back onto the field on Wednesday against East Bladen. Then on Friday and Saturday, the Dark Horses will head to the coast for the Battle at the Beach Soccer event. On Friday they will face off against Croatan followed by a duel with Southwest Onslow on Saturday.

With the win, Dixon moves to 4-0 and they will next face off against Wallace-Rose Hill.

Dark Horses fall in close battle, 2-1

