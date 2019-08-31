Midway absorbs first loss

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Imad Awawda battles is man out in front of the net for possession and a shot opportunity. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Antonio Acosta battles for the ball. -

Playing in their third game in four days this week, Midway’s varsity soccer team took the field on Thursday night, welcoming 3A Triton into Tommy Sloan Stadium. The Hawks weren’t a friendly foe. The Hawks built a 2-1 lead by halftime and held on to secure the win and hand the Raiders their first true loss of the season, 3-1.

From the gate, Triton outworked the Raiders and it paid off early. With just a minute and 52 seconds gone, the Hawks crashed the net on a corner kick and Kevin Paz was there to clean it up and send it home. With with 38:08 left on the clock in the first half, Triton claimed the early 1-0.

Scoring halted for a while but the Hawks’ effort didn’t. Triton won battle after battle as the ball stayed nestled on their end of the field for a large portion of the half. Frequent yelling from the Midway sideline for their team to step it up, communicate, and win possessions echoed over the field.

But it wasn’t meant to be. With 9:34 left in the first half, Triton’s Julian Serrano tallied another score for the Hawks, pushing the margin to 2-0.

Midway, though, finally had a little luck go their way when Felipe Penick drew a penalty kick just a couple minutes later. Penick converted on the try, bringing the score to 2-1 with 6:36 left in the half.

The half drew to a close at that margin as the teams headed for halftime discussions.

Out of the break, it was much of the same. Triton pretty much had their way throughout the remainder of the game and drove the final nail in the coffin with 31:19 left in the game. Fernando Santiago was credited this goal to make it 3-1 and that’s where things would finish up.

After the game, a visibly dejected Midway head coach James O’Brien emphasized that his team has got to clean up their communication and has to be willing to work harder in practice. He also alluded that there are a couple players out for various reasons and hopes that their contributions upon returning will be beneficial.

With the loss, Midway drops to 2-1-1 overall. They will travel to take on another 3A foe in South Johnston on Wednesday.

Midway’s Imad Awawda battles is man out in front of the net for possession and a shot opportunity. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_MHS-11.jpg Midway’s Imad Awawda battles is man out in front of the net for possession and a shot opportunity. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Antonio Acosta battles for the ball. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_MHS-18.jpg Midway’s Antonio Acosta battles for the ball. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent

Hawks down Raiders 3-1

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]