Clinton blanks Lakewood

Clinton High School’s Lady Dark Horses volleyball squad travelled over to Lakewood on Thursday night for a tangle with the Lady Leopard in some non-conference action. Clinton came into the match undefeated and would leave with the same unblemished record following the straight sets win over Lakewood.

The two schools have had divergent starts to the 2019 season, to say the least. Clinton, riding high after a dominating performance against Harrells, entered the game undefeated. Meanwhile Lakewood seems to find some trouble against more challenging teams like Clinton and Midway – both of whom the Lady Leopards have lost to so far this season.

Thursday’s clash began as an all-Clinton affair. The Lady Dark Horses grabbed a commanding first set lead and didn’t relent, crescend-oing into a 25-9 first set victory for the visitors.

Lakewood settled more into a groove as the game wore on, but Clinton was relentess and was simply the better team. Taking the second and third sets by identical 25-15 scores, the Lady Dark Horses claimed their fourth victory of the season to stay undefeated.

In spite of the loss, Lakewood head coach Sheila Davidson likes the progress of her team as the season progresses.

“This year, we will be a better team as each week passes by,” Davidson said. “Tonight, I thought we adjusted well on defense – but, we stayed on defense a lot. Working on our out-of-system offense needs to be a priority for us”, Davidson continued.

“We will get better,” declared the Lady Leopards head coach in conclusion.

Thursday evening’s game between these two county rivals won’t be the last time Lakewood and Clinton see each other. On Wednesday, the Lady Leopards will return the home and home, with the next match set for 6 p.m. at F.J. Sonny Faision Jr. Gymnasium.

Lady Horses oust Leopards in straight sets

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

