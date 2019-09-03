In preparation for a possible arrival of Hurricane Dorian, the Union Spartans and Pender Patriots first agreed to move their game to this Wednesday night at Union High School at 7 p.m. However, Pender High announced Monday that it would be cancelling all athletic events for the week. While confirmation from Union was not immediately received, Pender officials said the cancelations would include the football game with Union.

