The Hobbton Wildcats soccer team took on 3A foe Charles B. Aycock on Friday evening and came away with a big 6-1 win.

Emanuel Lopez scored two goals and had an assist. Milton Cinto added and Nathan Bustamante each had one goal, while Jesus Montes and Montes Yahir each added one goal and one assist. Jessie Morales had one assist and Keelssyn Martinez had two assists.

“I thought we played well. CB Aycock had a good portion of the possession in the first five minutes of the first half,” commented Hobbton coach Jonathan Jacobs. “We settled down and stopped trying to rush our play and trying to force the ball. After that we scored a goal in the first 15 minutes but they tied the game about 10 minutes later.”

“About ten minutes before the half we got another look at the goal and we put it in to go ahead by one in the half.”

“They hurt us in the first half with their high line catching us offsides upwards of 10 times. We made some adjustments at halftime and we looked more comfortable in the second half. We had a lot of chances in the second half and we were clinical. I was happy with that because earlier this week we played and should have won by more goals but we weren’t clinical enough. That was the difference today. I’m happy with the result and was glad I could get some of the younger boys in and they played well when they got their chance. it was just a good day,” Jacobs concluded.

With the win, the Wildcats are now 3-1-1 on the season.

Hobbton will next play at West Bladen Tuesday at 6 p.m. On Wednesday, weather permitting, the Wildcats are at South View with the JV playing at 5 p.m. and the varsity playing at 7 p.m.

By David Johnson Sports Writer