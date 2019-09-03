In a close game that saw the score tied three times, the Midway Raiders escaped the clutches of the South Brunswick Cougars and hauled in win number two on the season on Friday night. The final score was 28-24.

South Brunswick won the toss and elected to kick off to the Raiders. Deantae Byrd grabbed the kickoff and returned it 90 yards for the first score. With Junior Acosta’s point after kick, the Raiders were up 7-0 just seven seconds into the game.

The Cougars turned the ball around starting at their 43-yard line. They went three and out, punting the ball to Midway who started at the 22-yard line. On first down, Wyatt Holland’s short pass over the middle bounced off a helmet and was intercepted by the Cougars, giving them great field position at the Midway 35-yard line. They capitalized on the opportunity, scoring on a 5-yard pass play from Roman Dilgard to Miguel Miller. The PAT tied the score at 7-7 with seven minutes left in the first quarter.

The Raiders and the Cougars traded a couple of possessions before Midway scored again. They capped off a 61-yard drive with a 39-yard pass play from Holland to Cameron Barefoot with 47 seconds left in the first quarter. With the PAT up and good, the Raiders were up 14-7.

South Brunswick, though, tied the score again a minute and a half into the second quarter on a 28-yard pass play. After the PAT, the score sat at 14-14.

Midway turned the ball around at their 33-yard line but a penalty killed their drive, forcing a punt. On the ensuing drive, the Raider defense held strong, coming up with a stop and forcing the Cougars to punt after just three plays. The punt was short and gave the Raiders the ball back at the Cougar 42-yard line Midway started their drive with where 5:34 left in the half. They took advantage of the short field and scored on a 10-yard pass play from Holland to Lane Baggett and after Acosta’s PAT kick, the Raiders had a 21-14 margin with 1:22 left in the half.

The Cougars came roaring right back, though, on a 50-yard pass play from Dilgard to R. Price. With the PAT kick, the score was tied up once again with 35 seconds left in the first half and that’s where things ended for the halftime break with the score tied at 21-apiece.

South Brunswick had first chance in the second half but came up short on an incomplete fourth down pass. The Raiders then took over on their own 20-yard line. Burning just over four minutes off the clock, the Raiders hit pay dirt again on an 18-yard pass from Holland to Thornton Baggett. Acosta’s PAT made the score 28-21 in favor of Midway.

On the next South Brunswick possession, the Cougars started at their own 45-yard line. A long pass down into the red zone put them in scoring position; however, they had to settle for a 23-yard field goal on fourth down. The quarter ended with a 28-24 game.

The final quarter was a defensive battle for both teams with neither scoring; although, late in the game, the Raiders were close but elected to kill the clock to preserve the win.

Individually, Byrd had 101 yards on 17 attempts with a 90-yard kickoff return. Cameron Barefoot snagged five Holland passes for 72 yards. Holland completed 12 of 16 for 146 yards with three touchdowns. Cal Tyndall threw one pass for 40 yards.

The Raiders had 118 yards rushing and 186 yards in the air for a total of 304 yards.

South Brunswick had the better stats everywhere except the scoreboard. They had 123 yards on the ground and 209 yards passing for a total of 332 yards.

“Our seniors stepped up and did a great job making big plays when they need to be,” commented Midway coach Cory Barnes after Friday night’s game. “The defense stepped up giving up three points in the second half. We did just enough offense to win the game. That’s what you are looking for … play good defense with just enough offense to win the game. Obviously, offensively we would like more. We’ve got good kids and we teach doing the right thing and paying attention to detail. I think that came through tonight at the end.

“We obviously had some trouble on the back end on some plays,” the coach added. “We have to fix that in the film room and on the practice field, but overall for us at Midway to come through and win a game like that is pretty big for us going forward.”

South Brunswick’s A. J. McPhail snags Deantae Byrd’s jersey; however, Byrd shrugged off the would-be tackler to pick up a first down. Byrd had a 90-yard kick off return on the first play of the game. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Byrd.jpg South Brunswick’s A. J. McPhail snags Deantae Byrd’s jersey; however, Byrd shrugged off the would-be tackler to pick up a first down. Byrd had a 90-yard kick off return on the first play of the game. David Johnson | Sampson Independent Cameron Barefoot dashes away from South Brunswick’s John Porter after grabbing a Waytt Holland pass. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Cameron-Barefoot.jpg Cameron Barefoot dashes away from South Brunswick’s John Porter after grabbing a Waytt Holland pass. David Johnson | Sampson Independent Wyatt Holland sprints for yardage and a first down. He rushed for 8 yards on 7 attempts. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Wyatt-Holland.jpg Wyatt Holland sprints for yardage and a first down. He rushed for 8 yards on 7 attempts. David Johnson | Sampson Independent

Second half defense propels Raiders past Cougars, 28-24

By David Johnson Sports Writer