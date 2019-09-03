Crusaders blitz Jaguars

The Harrells Crusaders football team is off to a great start this 2019 season, picking up their second straight big win on Friday night. The Crusaders travelled up to Rocky Mount for a matchup against the Jaguars and returned home winners of a 46-12 dominating victory.

The Crusaders tallied 14 points in the first quarter of a pair of runs by Jack Laslo and Isaac Underwood. Laslo scored from five yards out while Underwood scampered in from the 2-yard line. Will DeAndrade completed both extra point tries and led 14-0.

In the second quarter, Harrells erupted for 25 more points.

First, DeAndrade booted in a 3-point field goal from 23 yards out to send the score to 17-0. That was followed by a 3-yard touchdown run by Sam Hope, with Laslo converting a 2-point conversion to make it 25-0.

The Crusaders struck twice more, first on another touchdown run by Underwood from 14 yards, followed by another run by Laso from 11 yards out. Again, DeAndrade converted both extra points and the Crusaders led 39-0 at halftime.

Rocky Mount Prep’s Katayvious Lawrence found the end zone on a 10-yard touchdown run to cut into the deficit. The Jaguars’ attempt at a 2-point conversion failed, leaving the score at 39-6.

Harrells’ finally strike of the game came on some fireworks. The Jaguars kicked the ball off down to the 31-yard line where Underwood collected the pigskin and returned it all 69 yards for the score. DeAndrade booted the PAT, and Harrells led 46-6.

RMA went on to convert one final score when Kyon Bryant scampered in from four yards out for a score, but once again the Jaguars failed on the two-point try, leaving the score at 46-12 where it would stay for the final score.

Statistically for the Crusaders, Laslo rushed the ball 10 times for 77 yards and two scores. Underwood had nine rushes for 45 yards and two touchdowns and Hope rounded out the top three with four rushes for 49 yards and touchdown.

On defense, Jack Barber led the way with 13 tackles, Laslo had eight, and Ashton Smith had an interception.

With the win, Harrells is now 2-0 on the season. They are slated to be back at home on Friday against SouthLake Christian Academy, weather permitting.

Harrells now 2-0 after second straight blowout

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

