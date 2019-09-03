Player of the Week: Wyatt Holland

Midway High School’s sophomore quarterback Wyatt Holland is The Sampson Independent’s Week 2 Football Player of the Week. Holland had a solid game Friday night, leading his Raiders to a 28-24 win over 3A foe South Brunswick. Holland completed 12-of-16 passes for 146 yards and three of Midway’s four touchdowns. He also had 10 yards of rushing, but had a couple of other big runs negated by penalties.

