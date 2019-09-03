Leopards slip by Pride

Justin Lucas | Sampson Independent Leopards’ Tillyon Williams hits the KIPP Pride ball carrier hard for a tackle. - Justin Lucas | Sampson Independent Tillyon Williams braces for a pass reception. -

Coming off a 28-12 road loss to Wake Christian in their season opener, the Lakewood Leopards football team was eager to get a win on the board in the second week of the 2019 season. It wouldn’t be easy for Coach Barrett Sloan and his crew, as it took all four quarters for the Leopards to secure a narrow 21-20 victory over KIPP Pride.

On a perfect, crisp night for some action on the gridiron, Lakewood opened up on defense. Going with an run-pass option attack against the Leopard defense, KIPP Pride made it across midfield on the first drive of the game. Procedure penalties, however, defused the Pride after they had just crossed midfield, eventually turning it over on downs to the Lakewood offense.

Near midfield, the Leopards took the good field position KIPP handed them and used it. Riding the legs of Tillyon Williams, who rushed for over 40 yards on this drive alone, Lakewood got into a rhythm, culminating in a 22-yard rushing touchdown capped off by Williams. With the score at 7-0 with 4:46 to go in the opening quarter, the home team felt good about their ability to cash in on trips to the red zone – except Lakewood wouldn’t reach the end zone again until the fourth quarter.

KIPP Pride responded nicely after the Williams touchdown. After a fourth-and-forever conversion, KIPP opened up the second quarter at Lakewood’s 4-yard line. It would take just two tries, but Jordan Williams punched it in from two yards out to put the Pride on the board. A failed two-point conversion attempt, however, left Lakewood with a slim 7-6 lead at 11:19 to go in the first half.

For the next eight minute, both teams exchanged empty possessions.

In the final three and a half minutes, things turned into a different story, as both teams suddenly combined for 14 points. Samuel Rosales got the scoring spree underway with a 25-yard field goal that split the uprights, giving LHS a 10-6 advantage.

The newly expanded Leopard lead would last only for about a minute.

On the ensuing drive, KIPP Pride’s Williams put on the accelerator. From 42 yards out, Williams carried it all the way to the house, giving the visiting Pride their first lead, with just 30 seconds until halftime. After the successful two-point try, the Pride were holding a 14-10 lead and it seemed they had all the momentum just before the break.

Lakewood, though, had one final first half answer. A strong kickoff return gave the Leopards a short field to work with and there was still 25 seconds to go in the half. Facing 4th and long near the 30, Sloan sent his kicker Rosales out to try and put points on the board with a tick left.

It paid off.

Rosales nailed the 45 yarder, cutting KIPP’s lead to 14-13, once again switching momentum back to the Leopards.

Out of the break, the halftime score of 14-13 stuck for most of the third until about 3:56 left showing on the clock. KIPP Pride put together a 61-yard scoring drive that ended with Williams waltzing into the end zone for his third score of the night.

In hindsight, perhaps one of the most consequential moments of the game was the impending two-point conversion that was no good, which left Pride with a 20-13 lead going into the final quarter.

As the fourth quarter donned, Lakewood’s first play from scrimmage saw the Leopards’ Tillyon Williams burst through, leaving each defender in his dust for the 48-yard score. Due to KIPP Pride’s missed two-point conversion just moments earlier, Lakewood could now go for one of their own and try to recapture the lead. Indeed, they did just that and took the 21-20 advantage over KIPP Pride with 11 minutes remaining in regulation.

The challenge now for the Leopards was coming with defensive stops.

Lakewood had a chance to expand the lead with the ball at KIPP’s 19-yard line but a fumble ended the drive and handed the ball back to Pride with 3:12 to go.

Getting to Lakewood’s 30-yard line, KIPP had the momentum. However, it would be arrested by the Leopard’s through a fumble of KIPP’s own with 1:06 remaining that iced the game and gave Lakewood a 21-20 home victory.

Now sitting at 1-1, Lakewood will be back on the football field, if Mother Nature doesn’t get in the way, this coming Friday at 7 p.m. against Lejuene.

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

