Lane named AD at Midway

There’s a new athletic director at Midway High School this school year. Sampson native and 2011 Clinton High School graduate Aaron Lane has stepped into the position and will lead the Midway Athletic Department this 2019-2020 season. Lane is filling the void that was left behind by outgoing director and former baseball coach Jason Fussell, who has moved over to Hobbton.

The announcement was made just prior to the start of the school year that Lane, who spent the 2018-2019 school year at West Bladen, had been chosen for the position.

In a statement on their Twitter page, West Bladen had kind words for their outgoing athletic director. “WBHS would like to send out a big ‘Thank You!’ to Coach Aaron Lane for his great contributions to the students & athletes of West Bladen. Congrats on your new job as AD at Midway HS!”

Lane had nothing but high remarks for both schools, saying that the transition has been easy and smooth. He also went into detail on his excitement on coming to the Midway Community.

“I had a great feeling about coming to Midway from the start. I was excited about the community and how important athletics are here,” Lane began. “I’m really excited about what we can do here. The foundation is already laid. There have been some great people at Midway, most recently Jason Fussell who did a great job, and now we have Coach Barnes is doing a phenomenal job with the football program, and there’s just a great foundation that I’m really excited to build on.”

Lane went on to elaborate the similarities that both Midway and West Bladen have, acknowledging that both schools put athletics as a priority and each having phenomenal community backing. He said that because of this, the move over to Midway has been an easy one.

“There’s a lot of similarities in how well both schools are backed by the community and how much athletics are of importance to everyone,” he concluded.

Athletic Director isn’t the only role that Lane will fill this year as he has also been named Midway’s new head basketball coach after previous coach Joe Easley accepted a new position at Overhills High School over the summer. With a rich history in basketball across multiple levels, Lane could be instrumental for the Raiders basketball squad. After graduating from Clinton in 2011, lane served as a Student Manager for the NC State Men’s Basketball team from 2012-2015.

Also for the Wolfpack, Lane was a Student Assistant for Football Recruiting in 2015. At Clinton, he served as an Assistant Basketball and Assistant Football coach and at West Bladen he was the Head JV Football coach, head JV Basketball coach and the Assistant Athletic Director.

Already, Lane is being pushed to hit the ground running. Hurricane Dorian is already prompting several schedule changes at Midway, including the Raiders home football game on Friday night against Harnett Central being moved to Oct. 4.

CHS, NC State alum takes helm of Raider Athletics

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

