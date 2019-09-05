Dorian prompts scheduling changes

After terrorizing the Bahamas for several days, Hurricane Dorian has finally decided to get a move on. Unfortunately, the massive storm has turned its eyes toward North Carolina, which has led the cancellation/postponements of several area games. Sampson County cancelled all after school activities on Wednesday and with schools being closed today, at least two days of athletics have been lost.

Here is what has been rescheduled so far:

Midway

Football vs Harnett Central has been postponed to Oct. 4.

Soccer at South Johnston has been cancelled.

Volleyball vs Goldsboro has been postponed until further notice. (This was initially rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 9 but per Goldsboro’s Twitter, this may not be the case.)

Union

Football vs Pender will be played Monday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.

Volleyball at Hobbton on Thursday does not yet have a make-up date.

Clinton

Football at Northside-Jacksonville has been rescheduled to Oct. 4

Volleyball vs Lakewood does not yet have a make-up date.

Hobbton

Soccer vs South View had been moved to Wednesday, Sept. 11 were to play South.

Volleyball at James Kenan does yet have a make-up date.

Volleyball vs Union on Thursday does not yet have a make-up date.

Football vs East Columbus for Friday has been tentatively rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday.

Lakewood

Football vs Lejeune is tentatively scheduled for Monday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.

Soccer vs East Columbus does not yet have a make-up date.

Volleyball at North Duplin has been postponed to Monday, Sept. 16.

Volleyball at Clinton does not yet have a make-up date.

Harrells

As of press time, no word had been given regarding the status of their games. Volleyball was schedule to play at St. David’s on Wednesday and at Arendell Parrott Academy on Thursday. The Crusaders football team was slated to host SouthLake Christian on Friday in this week’s Nissan of Clinton Game of the Week.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

