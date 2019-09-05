Union soccer gets first win

Justin Lucas | Sampson Independent Union’s Kevin Smith battles for the ball. -

Playing two different opponents proved to give the Union Spartans two different results on Tuesday evening. The Lady Spartans volleyball team faced off against Princeton High School while the Union men’s soccer team played in a match against West Columbus.

At the end of the day, it was the men’s soccer team that came away with a nice win while the Lady Spartans fell.

Men’s Soccer

Sitting at 0-2 on the young season, the Spartans were eager to face off against the Vikings from West Columbus, who also entered the contest remain winless. With both teams in search for their first win, this was the Spartan’s best opportunity yet to notch a victory. Indeed, Union capitalized and knocked off the Vikings by the final score of 5-2.

On a hot and humid afternoon, it wasn’t the best day for an eighty-minute match, but it had to suffice for both teams.

Union got the day started fast. Scoring two quick goals off the feet of Cesar Meraz and Lucas Ramos, the Spartans took a 2-0 lead with 25 minutes still to go in the first period.

The Vikings got one back, however, around the 17-minute mark to trim the lead to just one goal, 2-1.

Scoreless for the next 14 minutes, Union had several chances to expand the lead, but each fell just short. With time dwindling within the final three minutes of the half, Union finally succeeded in extending the lead back to two goals at 3-1.

As the halftime buzzer sounded, it was clear that both teams were becoming fatigued from the stifling heat.

With the game now resuming in the second half, the Spartans scored another two goals to push the margin to four. One goal came from Meraz, giving him a two goals scored on the game. With the addition of these two goals, Union had extra insurance.

Adding in one final score during what was essentially garbage time, West Columbus trimmed the margin to 5-2, which went on to become the eventual final score of the match.

Accounting for the win, Union grabs their first victory of the season to move to 1-2 on the season. The Spartans will be back on the field for a game against county rival Midway. The Raiders will host this match which is scheduled for Monday.

Varsity Volleyball

After a season opening win over James Kenan, the Lady Spartans have had a tougher row to till ever since.

Opening conference play on Tuesday in the Carolina 1A, either Union or Princeton would grab their first conference victory of the young season.

That victor would be Princeton, who proved victorious in straight sets. The Lady Spartans will try to go for their first conference win when they trot back to the court against Rosewood on on Tuesday.

Lady Spartans fall in volleyball action

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

