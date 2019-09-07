Hobbton hosts annual track event

David Johnson | Sampson Independent Anna Miller sprints in the annual track meet. Miller finished seventh in the girls competition. - David Johnson | Sampson Independent Hobbton’s David Corbett finished first in the boys event on Tuesday. -

Hobbton High School held their annual Invitational Cross Country meet on Tuesday afternoon. Runners from Hobbton, Princeton, Rosewood, North Duplin, Neuse Charter and Trition all participated in the event.

The Wildcats’ David Corbett finished first with a time of 19:48, but Rosewood dominated the rest of the top five with three finishing third, fourth and fifth. Princeton’s Adam Casey was second with a time of 20:41.

On the girls side of the event, Rosewood’s Katelyn Merritt finished first with a time of 25:33. Rosewood also had second place. Princeton had third- and fourth-place finishers while Triton took fifth. Hobbton’s top finisher was Anna Miller, who placed seventh in the match with a time of 29:01.

Charles Robertson, Hobbton’s track coach, commented, “I was impressed with sophomore Victor Lopic, who competed in his first cross country meet and finished sixth in the boys race and I only see him improving throughout the season.”

He continued, “On the girls side, Mariana Sada-Romero and Josie Blackman had impressive freshman debuts, as Sada-Romero finished eighth and Blackman finished 10th.

“We have a young girls’ team with one senior, five freshmen, and our top runner Anna Miller is a junior, so I see a great future ahead of us,” Robertson concluded.

Team results were:

Boys

First place: Rosewood — 35

Second place: Princeton — 49

Third place: Hobbton — 65

Fourth place: Triton — 86

Girls

First place: Rosewood — 27

Second place: Hobbton — 41

Third place: Triton — 58

Anna Miller sprints in the annual track meet. Miller finished seventh in the girls competition. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Anna-Miller-.jpg Anna Miller sprints in the annual track meet. Miller finished seventh in the girls competition. David Johnson | Sampson Independent Hobbton’s David Corbett finished first in the boys event on Tuesday. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_David-Corbett.jpg Hobbton’s David Corbett finished first in the boys event on Tuesday. David Johnson | Sampson Independent

Hobbton’s Corbett takes first in men’s contest

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]