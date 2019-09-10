Midway to host Raider Classic

The Midway High School Athletics Boosters are holding a golf tournament fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 28. The tournament, dubbed the “Raider Classic”, is set for an 11 a.m. lunch and check-in and a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The tournament will be hosted by Sandy Ridge Country Club. Sponsorships and teams are currently being sought with a deadline of Sept. 19 for sponsors and Sept. 25 for teams.

Price ranges for sponsors are:

Platinum Sponsor: $1,000

Gold Sponsor: $500

Team and Hole Sponsor: $300

Team Sponsor: $200

Hole Sponsor: $100

Per Player: $50

Each team is comprised of four people. For more information, email [email protected] or call Willis Godwin at 919-820-2510.

Golf tournament to raise funds for Booster Club

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]