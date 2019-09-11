Leopards shred Devil Pups

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Hayden Carter drops a pass over the Lejeune defense to an awaiting Tillyon Williams. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Tillyon Williams looks to gash the Devil Pups defense. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Trey White secures an interception intended for the Lejeune receiver. -

After Hurricane Dorian stirred up some trouble last week and forced the postponement of Friday Night Football, the Lakewood Leopards and the Lejeune Devil Pups took to the the field on Monday night. Nice weather greeted the players and fans, but that’s just about all that Lejeune had going for them as the Leopards gashed the Devil Pups, 51-0.

After the opening flip, Lejeune sent their offense out onto the field first to get the action underway. Unfortunately for the visitors, their drive was sent into reverse as Lakewood shoved them back and forced a punt. The punt was an ugly one that gifted the Leopards with great field position on their first offensive series of the game.

Not being denied, the Leopards secured a touchdown on an 8-yard run by JerQuawin Rich to take the lead. The PAT was a dying duck that went astray and the score was left at 6-0 with 7:41 on the clock in the opening frame.

The Devil Pups next offensive series didn’t fair any better then their first as once again Lejeune was held to negative yards. One positive was their punt was much better, yet the Leopards still took control of the ball at the Lejeune 47-yard line. The Leopards chewed away at the Devil Pups defense and capped off the drive with a short Tillyon Williams run for the score. This time, Lakewood’s PAT gained altitude and split the uprights for the 13-0 score with 4:10 left in quarter number one.

Calamity struck both teams on the next few offensive possessions as Lakewood came up with interceptions from Trey White and Derrick Mitchell. Unfortunately for the home team, though, each one squandered on back-to-back Lakewood fumbles.

The Devil Pups finally started to gain some traction, driving the ball deep in the Leopards territory, but the visitors couldn’t penetrate. As the game transitioned into quarter number two, Lejeune was unable to convert and a failed field goal attempt turned the ball back over to the Leopards.

On the ensuing possession, Lakewood settled in for a nice drive and capped it off with Williams finding paydirt once more in a short yard situation. The PAT went astray again and left the score resting on 19-0 with 7:15 left in the half.

The story of the night for the Devil Pups was empty possessions. After yet another one, the Lakewood special teams got in on the act when White returned a Lejeune punt 55 yards for another touchdown. After the failed PAT, Lakewood was slowly pulling away as they held a 25-0 score with 6:25 left in the half.

Lakewood found the end zone one more time before the end of the half on another Williams run – his third of the game – to bring the mark to 31-0 at halftime.

Out of the break, the Leopards didn’t skip a beat.

They took the first possession of the half and capped off the drive with a Travis Crawford touchdown run from inside the 5-yard line. This time, the PAT was true and Lakewood led 38-0 with 8:51 left in the third quarter.

Possession after possession failed for Lejeune as the Devil Pups frequently found themselves on the wrong side of the numbers. Another failed possession gave way to yet another score for the Leopards, who punched it in on the ground by way of a rushing score from Austin Campbell. The PAT missed but the lead hit the mercy-rule score of 44-0 with 3:47 left in quarter number three.

With the clock on cruise control, Lakewood tacked on one final score in the fourth quarter on a big breakaway from Rich, who sprinted 55 yards for the touchdown. The PAT was up and good as the game reached the final margin of 51-0.

After the game, Lakewood head coach Barrett Sloan spoke of his team’s work ethic in practice in aiding their breakout performance on Monday.

“We work hard every week, we try to get better and it shows,” Sloan said.

Sloan quickly transitioned his mindset to this Friday’s big matchup with country-rival Midway.

“Right now our focus is on Friday night. We got through tonight now we have a short week with a county rival. Tension is going to be high. They felt like we took one from them last year, I know, but I’m ready for a good football game. They have a good crowd but I’m ready to play.”

“Midway’s front seven is really good and their defensive backs are athletic. We’re gonna have to do what we can and do our best against them but they’re gonna be tough.”

In returning his focus back to Monday’s game, Sloan noted the standout play of Williams and White.

“Those two guys right there aren’t just good players, they’re good people. They’re examples of good things happen to good people. Trey White is one of those guys that you don’t have to tell or show something to him but one time and it clicks. He did a great job tonight, hats off to him,” Sloan concluded.

With the win, Lakewood is now 2-1 on the season.

As noted by Sloan, they are now set for a date in this week’s Nissan Of Clinton Game of the Week against 2-0 Midway, who did not play last week but are coming off a big win against 3A South Brunswick. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Hayden Carter drops a pass over the Lejeune defense to an awaiting Tillyon Williams. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_LHS-Hayden-Carter.jpg Hayden Carter drops a pass over the Lejeune defense to an awaiting Tillyon Williams. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Tillyon Williams looks to gash the Devil Pups defense. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_LHS-Tillyon-Williams.jpg Tillyon Williams looks to gash the Devil Pups defense. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Trey White secures an interception intended for the Lejeune receiver. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_LHS-Trey-White.jpg Trey White secures an interception intended for the Lejeune receiver. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent

Lakewood whallops Lejeune; Midway up next

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]