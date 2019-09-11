Player of the Week: Dacorris Morrison

Hobbton High School’s senior running back Dacorris Morrison is Sampson County Football’s Week 3 Player of the Week. Against East Columbus on Monday night, Morrison had a great performance on both sides of the ball in leading his Wildcats to a 34-6 victory over the Gators. Offensively, he compiled 185 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries. On defense, Morrison was responsible for three interceptions, one of which thwarted an early potential scoring drive for East Columbus. With the win, Hobbton is now 3-0 on the season headed into Friday’s matchup at Spring Creek.

