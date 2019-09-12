Wildcats cruise to 5-1 win

David Johnson | Sampson Independent Jesus Montes heads the ball downfield. - David Johnson | Sampson Independent Milton Cinto kicks the ball past West Columbus’ keeper for a score. -

The Hobbton Wildcats soccer team continued their winning ways on Monday, getting a 5-1 win over West Bladen.

The Wildcats’ scoring was evenly distributed with goals by Erik Soza, Emanuel Lopez, Milton Cinto, Yahir Montes and Melvin Cinto, all with one each. Charles Ibarra, M. Cinto and Francisco Garcia were credited with one assist each.

“We played a little sloppy at times and I think part of that was being because of the hurricane,” Hobbton head coach Jonathan Jacobs commented after another win. “We haven’t touched a ball for five days. But, on the positive side, we won and we got to give a lot of playing time to everybody. I’m looking forward to playing Wednesday so we can get back into the routine.”

With the win, the Wildcats are now 5-1-1 on the season.

By David Johnson Sports Writer

