Union outlasts Pender

The Pender Patriots came into Monday’s matchup 0-2 against Union while the Spartans were trying to string together a winning streak following a week two win over Trask. After a weather delay postponed the game until roughly 8 p.m., the Spartans came out victorious in a second half offensive explosion with 34-22 win over the Pats.

“The Pender High Patriots from Foxborough,” declared the PA announcer just before kickoff of Monday night’s tilt, but Union and Pender put on a decidedly anti-Patriot performance in the first half, with numerous penalties stunting drives for both squads.

Union collected four fumbles throughout the game the first of which came on third down of Pender’s opening drive. Jamon Rich snatched the ball loose and recovered the up-for-grabs pigskin. This was certainly the highlight for the Spartans in a first quarter that ended with goose eggs for both teams.

A score of 0-0 lasted for much of the second quarter, as well, in a game in which penalties were drive killers. Indeed, Pender had a touchdown taken off the board due to a holding call, erasing the score and hindering the Patriot drive.

With 7:55 left in the half, Union began what would turn out to be the first scoring drive of the game. Starting just past midfield in Patriots territory, the Spartans run game carried them to the Pender 20. After three unsuccessful tries to get four yards, Union head coach Doug Burley decided to go for it on fourth down. Travone Robinson helped make Burley’s gambit pay off – getting eight yards on the critical fourth down.

Setting up first and goal to go, Union was in business. Even so, a false start penalty set the Spartans behind the chains. However, quarterback Cole Bass found an open Britt Burley in the back of the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown. A two-point conversion attempt was successful, giving way to an 8-0 lead for the home team with 49 seconds to go before the half.

Pender certainly tried to make a response in those final seconds, getting all the way to the Union 22, but a sack on third down ran all the time off the clock, preserving the Spartans lead of 8-0.

Union’s scoring drive near the end of the half foretold of the coming offensive explosion that would greet the scattered fans in the second half. Combining for 48 points in the third and fourth quarters, Pender and Union abandoned the first half script.

The two squads eventually settled for a 34-22 final, which vaulted the Spartans to a 2-1 record, while leaving Pender at 0-3.

The Spartans rely on getting statistics from game film, so their stats weren’t available at the conclusion of the game. Due to the weather delay, Burley was unavailable for comment following the victory.

Union will continue their 2019 campaign on Friday when they travel to Jones Senior High School. The Trojans, just as the Patriots were, enter the contest at 0-2. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Spartans pull past Patriots, 34-22

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

