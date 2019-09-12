Raiders go 2-for-2

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Ruben Morales and Union’s Marvin Dubon battle for the ball. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Union’s Errick Arellano steals the ball from Midway’s Antonio Acosta and heads upfield. -

Back in action for the second day in a row, the Midway Raiders hosted Neuse Charter on the soccer field on Tuesday evening. After enjoying a successful performance against Union the day prior, Midway carried that momentum into Tuesday’s match as the Raiders stormed away for a 9-0 mercy rule victory over the visiting Cougars.

Midway come out of the gate a bit sluggish but controlled the tempo early on.

Their efforts finally started paying off when they connected on their first goal of the game with 27:59 left in the first half. Josue Perez went a laser through they found the back of the net for an unassisted goal to give Midway the 1-0 lead.

With the first goal of the game in hand, the floodgates began to open as Midway pulled away.

The Raiders added another goal with 23:41 on the clock, this time off the left foot of Ruben Morales.

Now at 2-0, Midway wasn’t done yet. Tristan Gonzalez notched Midway’s third goal of the game with 21:50 left in the half, making the tally 3-0.

Before the end of the first half, Jackson Warren tallied one more goal for Midway to make the margin 4-0 at halftime.

Out of the break, even mixing up their line-up didn’t slow the Raiders.

Midway’s Felipe Penick, who was playing with a broken arm sustained from the game against Union on Monday, managed to drive home three second half goals.

Gonzalez netted one more goal and Leeroy Gomez drove home one goal to complete Midway’s nine goals.

After the game, Midway head coach James O’Brien applauded his team for two big consecutive wins.

“Had a good win yesterday against Union and another good win today against a physical Neuse Charter team,” he said. “We need that physicality, though, and I’m proud of my guys for playing through it and getting two wins.”

“We played them in the Jamboree at Clinton and lost 1-0. Our team has changed a little since then, though, so we’re looking for a a good game and a tough challenge,” O’Brien concluded.

Monday

The Midway Raiders soccer team turned in a dominating effort on Monday when they hosted Union in non-conference soccer action. Playing in a make-up game from earlier in the season, the Raiders played what was likely their best game all year in coming away with an 8-2 victory over the Spartans.

Tristan Gonzalez got the scoring started pretty quickly in the game, firing a shot past the Union goalkeeper with 36:26 remaining in the opening half to give Midway a 1-0 lead.

Just a few minutes later, Felipe Penick picked up a goal by way of a header after taking a pass from Junior Acosta. The Spartans goalkeeper went one way when Penick’s header sent the ball the opposite way and into the net for the score, making it 2-0 with 30:54 left.

The Spartans, though, quickly trimmed the lead back to one when Lucas Ramos cashed in on an empty-net goal with 26:12 left.

Midway, though, came firing right back. Ruben Morales connected from the left side and pushed Midway’s lead back to 3-1 with 17:41 left in the opening half.

Then, just two minutes later, with 15:48 left, the Raiders connected again as Jackson Warren cleaned up a shot assisted by Alex Torres to make it 4-1.

Morales would send home one more goal just before halftime as Midway took a 5-1 lead into the half.

Out of the break, Midway tallied four more goals to push their lead to 8-1, after which Union tacked on one final score Miguel Gonzalez to bring the final tally to 8-2.

With the wins, Midway is now 4-1-1 on the season. They are scheduled to be back in action Thursday against South Johnston.

For Union, they are now 1-3 on the season and were due for a matchup on Wednesday at Wallace-Rose Hill.

Midway soccer routs Union, Neuse Charter

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

