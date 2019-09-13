CHS fields first ladies golf team

Courtesy Photo | Grace Ho Pictured, from left, are: Coach Ken Yang, Kayla Yang, Olivia Williford, Zoe Aderman, Annika Autry and Coach Gray, all part of Clinton High School’s inaugural ladies golf squad. In their first ever match at Sandy Ridge Country Club, Clinton’s Lady Dark Horses golf team turned in a solid showing. In the 9-hole match, Kayla Yang shot 49, Zoe Aderman shot 60, Olivia Williford shot 61 and Annika Autry shot 71. -

Pictured, from left, are: Coach Ken Yang, Kayla Yang, Olivia Williford, Zoe Aderman, Annika Autry and Coach Gray, all part of Clinton High School’s inaugural ladies golf squad. In their first ever match at Sandy Ridge Country Club, Clinton’s Lady Dark Horses golf team turned in a solid showing. In the 9-hole match, Kayla Yang shot 49, Zoe Aderman shot 60, Olivia Williford shot 61 and Annika Autry shot 71.