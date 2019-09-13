Midway flushes Harnett Central

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Chloe Baggett jabs the ball over the net. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Makenzi Hudson wins this battle as she goes up a pair of towering Lady Trojans. -

The Lady Raiders volleyball team was back in action on their home floor Wednesday night when they hosted Harnett Central in a non-conference contest. On an evening when the Lady Raiders chose to dedicate the game to two classmates battling medical hardships, the gym was packed by fans, former players, and the football team. For the most part, it was an impressive showing for Midway, barring one slip up in the second set, but the Lady Raiders coasted to a pair of late-game victories to win the match, 3-1.

The first and second sets weren’t exactly ideal for Midway. The Lady Raiders started out pretty strong in each set, but midway through each the Lady Raiders fizzled and allowed the Lady Trojans to play catch-up.

After building their lead to its highest point in the first set at 17-8, Midway got clumsy while Central caught fire. The game was suddenly a close affair as the score got all the way back to within 23-21 before the Lady Raiders slammed the door shut with a 25-21 victory.

Midway’s fortune wouldn’t be as good in the second set, however. Once again, the Lady Raiders held a 17-10 advantage before the Lady Trojans began clawing back. Central finally drew even at 19-all, outscoring Midway 9-2 to tie things up. From there, the teams traded points before the Lady Trojans finally secured the 2-point win at 25-23.

With the game seemingly on the verge of turning into a nail-biter, things began to quickly fall apart for the 1-5 Lady Trojans. The wheels completely came off as Central fell apart in the third set. The Lady Raiders opened up a 15-3 advantage in which Central’s coaching staff only utilized one timeout to try and stop it. The Lady Trojans were unable overcome the steep deficit as Midway cruised to a 25-11 victory for the 2-1 set lead.

It was more of the same in the final set as Midway once again plowed away. They opened a 10-3 lead and never looked back. Even though the Lady Trojans were a little more aggressive in the final set, the Lady Raiders still pulled out an impressive win, winning the set 25-14 for a 3-1 match victory.

After the game, Midway head coach Brandy Wrench praised her team.

“The girls played a great game tonight,” Wrench said. “We were very proud of them. Being a small 2A and playing bigger schools help us in our mental game. The girls know how to regroup without us coaches having to say anything. That shows leadership and ball knowledge.”

“Maranda Byrd, Natalie McPhail, and Jordan Wallum really held down the back line. Makenzi Hudson was aggressive on the net. Emma Clark, Sydney Williams, and Byrd’s serving was awesome. Caitlyn Holland and Makayla Chavis were big hitters. Wallum had several kills too. Emma played smart and found wholes in their defense,” she concluded.

With the win, Midway improves to 5-2 overall and stands at 1-1 in the East Central Conference. They were right back in action on Thursday, hosting Spring Creek.

